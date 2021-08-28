Montrose County is balancing the rise in new delta variant cases with returning to a new normal as students flock back to school.
While Montrose remains a lower vulnerability region compared to other counties in the state and country, it has seen an increase of 43 cases since Aug. 6 according to CDPHE Joint Information Center spokesperson Brian Spencer.
Delta variant cases are confirmed through whole genome sequencing of random samples of positive tests statewide, a process that confirms “almost all new cases in Montrose County” are the delta-variant.
Since Aug. 6, the county has had 143 confirmed cases and 20 new cases in minors since March 1.
Montrose Memorial Hospital reported on Wednesday that as of 6 a.m., it was caring for five patients with COVID-19. One patient was in the Intensive Care Unit and the remaining four were on the Medical/Surgical unit. The Montrose Daily Press reported earlier this week that MMH Emergency Room physician Matthew Cotham stated 12% of the hospital’s entire visits for the last two months have been related to COVID.
Cotham told the Montrose Daily Press that between the start of July and Aug. 17, there were 27 people with COVID-19 symptoms admitted to the ER. Twenty-two were unvaccinated; one person’s vaccine status was not known and four patients, all in their 80s, were vaccinated, the MDP report quoted.
As of Aug. 27, the county reached a 51.1% vaccination rate according to the CDPHE, with 32,974 vaccine doses administered.
Citizens displaying symptoms can take advantage of the county’s new testing day at the Montrose Recreation Field House on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with a physician’s recommendation.
Students 12 and older can get vaccinated on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 3-6 p.m. at Montrose High School between the Lloyd McMilllan gym entrance and the art building. Pre-registration is required in order to receive a vaccine.
Protests and concerns have risen following the FDA’s Pfizer vaccine approval on Monday for eligible individuals ages 16 and older.
“We want to reiterate that scientists and doctors throughout the country agree that all of the available vaccines are safe and effective, and it’s much safer to choose to be vaccinated than risk getting COVID-19,” said Spencer of the FDA’s announcement.
Katie Yergensen, the Montrose County media relations manager, said the county is unaware of the vaccination rate of its staff and doesn’t foresee any plans to implement a vaccination mandate.
She didn’t comment as to whether the county is taking precautions for staff members or if it considers the pandemic an emergency that’s ending for Montrose. Yergensen said that citizens looking for information about the pandemic, such as contact tracing and data, can visit the Montrose County Public Health’s webpage.
She added that the county is considering hosting a training video led by the county’s pandemic response physician Dr. Joseph Adragna that will offer a comprehensive guide through the CDPHE website.
