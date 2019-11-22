The Association of Montrose Churches is sponsoring a Community Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. 12th St., Montrose. The public is invited. Pastor Mike Lundberg of Church on the Hill will be speaking and the Abundant Life Church will lead worship. An offering for the AMC Rent and Utilities Assistance Fund will be received. For more information contact Pastor Buddy Cook, AMC secretary, or Father Robert Munday, AMC president, at 970-249-9213 .
