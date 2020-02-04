Community members celebrate at Montrose’s Got Talent

The third annual Montrose’s Got Talent competition crowned its winners at the Montrose Pavilion Saturday: Eddy Gonzalez and Ana Archer, vocalists. The pair sang Juan Gabriel’s “Ya lo se que tu te vas” at the competition.
Montrose’s Got Talent awarded a $1,000 grand prize to Gonzalez and Archer, with other cash prizes given to the remaining top five contestants. Collin Huffer placed second with a hip-hop dance act; the Waxler Brothers placed third with a juggling and comedy act; Noel Huchel and Madelyn Day placed fourth with a piano and vocal duet; and McKinley Nichols, accompanied by Norman Smith, placed fifth with a vocal act.
The Montrose’s Got Talent show is produced by the Montrose Education Foundation, and the funds raised from ticket sales and sponsorships go toward a number of programs, including the Teacher of the Year Program and the Impact Award.
“I am so pleased with the success of this fundraiser. Not only is it a wonderful venue for the talented people of this area to perform, it offers great community entertainment and it raises money to help education in our area,” said Deann Balasch, vice president of the Montrose Education Foundation. “The talent was brilliant and we also had a great variety of talents this year.”
The show began at 2 p.m. with host, and Montrose County School District superintendent, Steve Schiell, introducing judges Karen Henderson, Dave Bowman, and Jeffra Walters. Mayor Dave Bowman later presented Schiell with a Key Citizen Award for his contributions to Columbine Middle School. The show also featured a performance by last year’s Montrose’s Got Talent winner, Sarah Guinan.
There were 20 total acts in the show. They ranged from vocals to dancing to sign language, from a bo staff routine to juggling.
The Waxler Brothers performed two different acts — one during the full show and another when they repeated their performance in the final five. They juggled multiple items and passed clubs back and forth around Mayor Dave Bowman.
“For the finals, it is hard work because we wanted to have a different routine if we make it to the top 5,” said Nathaniel Waxler.
Like many of the performers, Zeke Waxler said the act was a way for him to channel emotions and express himself.
“When I was 9, I was diagnosed with food sensitivities that led to behavioral problems. Juggling was a good outlet for me,” he said. “I’ve gotten it under control thanks to my diet. I can’t eat a lot of things that normal kids can. But I still love to juggle.”
After a third-place finish, Nathaniel said he hopes to “come back next year and juggle knives.”
The Waxlers also competed in the talent show as part of the Ray of Sunshine Sign Language Choir, which signed the song “Try Everything” by Shakira. Alex Waxler is a leader of the group.
“I love sharing the joy that signing choir brings me with everyone else,” she said. “I also enjoy watching everyone grow as they start with no sign language knowledge and end up able to sign all the songs for performances.”
Donnalee Brown is a member of the signing choir and said the experience was a way to become familiar with the Montrose community after moving from Ouray in 2018.
“Deciding to join the Signing Choir proved to be simply joyful,” Brown said. “The experience combined my love of music, interest in movement to music, sharing time with young people, (some with special needs) and need to keep my 82-year-old brain challenged.”
While the final five contestants went home with cash prizes, all the performers gained the experience of an onstage performance in front of an audience and judge panel, some of them for the very first time.
“The Montrose Education Foundation would like to extend its gratitude to all of our generous sponsors, our supportive community who attended the show and to all of our talented performers,” Balash said. “Montrose's Got Talent. A lot of talent.”
Mckenzie Moore is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
