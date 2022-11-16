community options crowd

A crowd gathers for the 50th anniversary of Community Options. 

 (Submitted photo)

On the beautiful afternoon of Saturday Oct. 8, Community Options hosted a party at their North Park facility to celebrate 50 years of providing quality services and supports to area children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event was attended by about 300 people, including people receiving services and their families, employees past and present, past and present members of the Board of Directors, service providers, and interested citizens. Special guests included State Representative Matt Soper, Montrose Mayor David Frank and City Council member J. David Reed, and Delta County Commissioners Mike Lane and Wendell Koontz.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?