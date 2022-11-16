On the beautiful afternoon of Saturday Oct. 8, Community Options hosted a party at their North Park facility to celebrate 50 years of providing quality services and supports to area children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The event was attended by about 300 people, including people receiving services and their families, employees past and present, past and present members of the Board of Directors, service providers, and interested citizens. Special guests included State Representative Matt Soper, Montrose Mayor David Frank and City Council member J. David Reed, and Delta County Commissioners Mike Lane and Wendell Koontz.
The event included food trucks, music, games, door prizes, and a special performance by the Joyful Sounds, and also featured informative displays of the history of the agency as well as the current status and a glimpse of the future. Six long-term employees, whose tenure ranged from 21 to 37 years, were honored for their dedication. It also was an opportunity to unveil the agency’s new logo, and served as an open house for their beautiful, newly-renovated administration building which was dedicated to long-term Executive Director Tom Turner.
Congratulations Community Options, and here's to the next 50 years as a vital service provider and employer in our six-county area.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone