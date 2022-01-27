Jan. 27, 2017 was a milestone day in Montrose. Hundreds attended the grand opening of the Community Recreation Center, a decades-long dream that became a reality.
Ken Sherbenou, former executive director of the Montrose Recreation District, was strong in his conviction to bring the CRC to life. He championed Measure B, which, in 2014, asked voters to approve a 0.3 percent sales tax, which would help support construction of the CRC.
The measure was a contentious issue. Dee Laird, a Montrose resident at the time, headed the “Stop the Wreck” group that opposed the funding plans for CRC. Laird said he supported bringing a recreation center to Montrose, but wasn’t a fan of a tax increase.
But Measure B narrowly passed. The facility had its ground opening more than two years later.
Now, in 2022, the 82,000-square-foot facility remains the largest recreation center on the Western Slope and the district said it’s recognized as one of the best centers on this side of the mountains and among the top five in the state.
To date, the CRC has hosted more than 1.2 million visitors since opening and averages nearly 5,000 visitors a week. It hosts more than 50 free fitness classes each week
“This place has grown,” Mari Steinbach, executive director of Montrose Recreation District, said. “There’s more activity and more diverse activity.”
The CRC’s visitation has grown, but so has its capabilities. It has 5,000 square feet for a fitness floor and equipment, three pools, three basketball and volleyball courts, a pair or racquetball courts and a 27-foot climbing wall.
The facility has something for everyone and offers programs and activities for all ages.
“This facility is amazing, said. “I’m so grateful every single day that I get to come here and that we open our doors to our community. But we want to make sure we’re not just sitting back. There’s always more that we can do.”
MRD’s recent growth matches that of the CRC
Just as the CRC has grown in the past five years, so has the district, which is currently updating its comprehensive parks and recreation master and strategic plan.
Once the plan is approved by the district board, staff will assess priorities, which could include developing new facilities or improving programs and services.
“We want to make sure that we are proving for truly everyone in the community and that everyone feels welcome to walk through our doors,” said.
MRD is also currently developing its American with Disabilities Self-Assessment and Transition Plan. Is expected to help the district identify potential physical or policy barriers.
“We have to remove those barriers,” Steinbach said. “We need to figure out those things that we need to do to make sure we’re truly inclusive.”
The district also tries to focus on its investment strategy. It loads a hefty portion of community benefits into a lower tier to keep programs affordable. They don’t want to shut out interested individuals or families due to financial barriers.
MRD’s partnership with the Montrose Recreation Foundation plays a role helping affordability remind a factor. Through the partnership, an inclusive scholarship and fee assistance program is available, which offers up to $75 per year per person in an effort to remove those barriers.
“We’d much rather have you here and us to provide financial assistance than to have you excluded and like you’re not a part of it,” Steinbach said. “We represent the heart of the community. We want you here.”
Other partnerships, such as with Montrose County School District, Montrose Regional Library and Fire Protection District are key, Steinbach said, as they keep the group “on the same page.”
MRD is also set to partner with the city on an intergovernmental agreement and already partners with the city on the management of Cerise Park.
For its work in 2021, MRD was awarded the 2021 Economic Development Award by the Montrose Economic Development Corporation.
Navigating the pandemic
Six months into ’Steinbach's tenure as MRD’s executive director, the CRC was forced to shut down due to the pandemic. She quickly pivoted into assessment mode, learning what financial or social challenges were ahead. It was important to keep staff on payroll while figuring out how to safely reopen for the community.
The district reopened on June 1, following state and local mandates. Eventually, the district implemented ionizing fans at CRC, which help combat bacteria and viruses. It added two indoor ceiling fans on Tuesday and eight more are expected to be implemented at the Montrose Fieldhouse within the next month.
“From day one, we’ve been adamant of making sure we’re doing everything very carefully and diligently and enforce as much as we can while still trying to create a plan people want to be,” Steinbach said. “We’ve put a lot of time and energy into creating a relaxed atmosphere and great environment.”
The 24 full-time and more than 200 part-time staff help create the atmosphere, though before the pandemic, MRD employed something like 350 part-time staff.
Though the district doesn’t have any mandates itself, staff continues to highly encourage mask use and social distancing, said, to provide a safe environment for members and visitors.
The CRC’s future
Steinbach spoke of the district’s need to assess the asset management program and objectively manage lifecycle and replacement priorities for CRC equipment. It’s a focus for 2022 and the MRD plans to implement a next phase for the program.
Steinback believes the partnerships the district has formed over the past five years and the growth it has experienced with the CRC and Fieldhouse sets up a solid foundation to continue to build off of.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and every one of our staff and board members believe wholeheartedly in our mission and our values,” Steinbach said. “We look for ways to connect across the community.”