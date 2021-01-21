On the heels of the first sanctioned season for high school girls wrestling in Colorado, student-athletes in Olathe, Montrose and Delta are receiving support from the community.
The Montrose Wrestling Association, led by Jake England, its president, formed a GoFundMe fundraiser for the program, intended to help with uniform needs, travel expenses and other program related expenses as the team navigates its first season.
“We knew this year they were going to sanction girls wrestling as a sport,” England said on Tuesday. “We wanted to get every avenue we could to get it up and running.”
With the loss of girls cheerleading at Olathe High School, there was a need to implement a new girls program. That’s when girls wrestling entered the picture.
“We just looked at it as another avenue for girls to get involved in another athletic event,” Joe Archuleta, athletic director for Olathe High School, told the Montrose Daily Press. “Last few years statewide, we’ve seen a big increase in girls wrestling… it’s kind of exciting to give these kids that opportunity.”
Archuleta said Montrose County School District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson was supportive of the effort to welcome the program, and the number of girl wrestlers in the boys program had been increasing in the past few seasons.
Since Montrose and Delta High School won’t introduce the program this season, Archuleta said student-athletes from those schools interested in participating have inquired to be on the team. As of now, the team is expected to have six or seven students, who will have 12 duals in season one.
Ryan Corn, the head coach for OHS football, will coach the girls wrestling program in its inaugural season.
The Montrose Wrestling Association, which encourages participation in wrestling for youth and prep wrestlers, as well as supports local wrestlers in the community, had raised $225 as of Wednesday for the program. England said the goal is $5,000.
Donations to help the girls wrestling program in its first season at OHS can be sent to the GoFundMe page by searching Fundraiser by Jake England: Bring Girls HighSchool Wrestling to RE-1J (gofundme.com) or visiting gofund.me/70bcb448.
“The main goal is to have a season, and it looks like we’ll get to have one,” England said, “and be there to help them be able to go and compete.”
The sport has risen in popularity over the last few years. Girl wrestlers are finding increased opportunities to participate in the sport at the prep level, and also on the collegiate level, with schools and universities adding the program to its athletic portfolio. (Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction added a women’s wrestling team in 2018.)
A 2018-2019 High School Participation Survey from the National Federation of State High School Associations revealed that 2,890 schools (in 43 states) offered girls wrestling. That marked a 23% increase from the 2017-2018 survey, where 2,351 schools offered the program in 40 states.
Participation grew 27.5%, as the list grew from 16,562 to 21,124. (A survey for the 2019-2020 season was not released due to effects from the COVID-19 pandemic halting spring competition, NFHS Executive Director Dr. Karissa Niehoff said.)
England believes the interest began to gain steam when the International Olympic Committee in 2013 announced its plan to remove wrestling from the Olympics, starting in 2020.
The IOC later reversed its decision six months later, reinstating the sport for the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, but the sport’s popularity already began its ascent.
“Some girls are not always interested in cheerleading or softball,” England said. “They’re on their own path… it’s another avenue. One thing that separates wrestling from other sports is, though it’s a team, there is a lot of one-on-one action.”
The Association opened its own facility, giving local wrestlers, male and female, an opportunity to improve their craft while receiving instruction from volunteers and seasoned wrestlers, who have shown “awesome” support, England said.
The sport also gives the girls an opportunity to pursue a scholarship at the collegiate level, England said, where they can receive an education and participate in a sport they enjoy. Norma Alejandro, OHS’s first female wrestler to compete in a state girl’s wrestling tournament, signed her letter of intent last May to join the women’s wrestling program at Midland University.
England said girls in sports like basketball, track and field, lacrosse and soccer often receive scholarships, but wrestling offers a chance for girls who aren’t interested in those sports a different avenue to pursue a secondary education, all while eager to test themselves with a one-on-one challenge.
“This is a good opportunity for girls not involved in that (other sports) to get an education and be in school and be an all-around student-athlete,” he said. “It’s another way to help those group of girls out there.”
During her signing, Alejandro said she hoped her collegiate opportunity paved a path for future girl wrestlers at OHS.
“I know there’s a lot of strong girls here, and some of them don’t know what they’re missing,” Alejandro said then. “I hope it opens up their mind knowing that wrestling is an option, and it’s something that they can do. It’s not just a boy sport anymore. A girl can do it, and I believe that.
“Girls can do anything.”
Like other local sports in Season B (winter), wrestling competition is expected to begin next Saturday.
