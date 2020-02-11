Montrose City Council voted Feb. 4 to place a franchise agreement for Black Hills Colorado Gas on the April 2020 Municipal Election, sending it to voters for approval.
The current franchise agreement was approved by voters in 1999. The City of Montrose has now reached the end of the 20-year agreement, so voters will once again decide during the April 2020 Municipal Election whether to keep the current agreement with Black Hills Energy.
“The charter requires all utility franchise agreements to go to a vote of the people,” explained City Attorney Stephen Alcorn at the Feb. 4 meeting. “It is a non-exclusive agreement; however, they are currently the only one providing us with natural gas. … Overall, we have been quite pleased with the services they’ve provided.”
Although councilors had anticipated a larger presence from the company, representatives from Black Hills Energy were snowed out of Montrose and unable to attend the meeting. Black Hills operations supervisor Christopher DeMunbrun was able to attend, however, and Carly West, manager of community affairs at Black Hills, called in.
“Black Hills Energy is looking forward to continuing our partnership with the town and providing safe, reliable gas to our customers,” said DeMunbrun.
At the council work session prior to the regular meeting, there was a “touch of panic” over the potential of the community voting against the agreement, leaving Montrose without a natural gas provider.
“If the ballot initiative does not pass, we are still required and want to be the gas provider for the City of Montrose,” said West. “Even if the ballot measure were to fail, we wouldn’t change anything about our service, we would just come back to the table with the city to discuss why we think the initial initiative failed, and how we think we can improve the ballot measure or improve the franchise agreement.”
After approval from the city council to include the franchise agreement, it goes onto the 2020 municipal ballot for voters to determine if they would like to keep the company as the town’s energy provider. Since there is currently no other provider, Mayor Dave Bowman said with a laugh, “I don’t know what we’ll do if they don’t.”
The Forum meeting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday will be dedicated to Black Hills Energy, and representatives from the company will provide the community with more details.
The 2020 Montrose Municipal Election will take place on April 7. Voters will elect three Montrose City Council members in addition to deciding whether they want to keep Black Hills Energy as the town’s provider. The ballot language for the franchise agreement is available to view in the Feb. 4 meeting packet, cityofmontrose.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.