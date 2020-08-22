After Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mask mandate, the onus fell on businesses to enforce the order since the order specified public indoor spaces, including retail stores.
Initially, businesses followed suit, and released statements about a mask requirement. But it wasn’t long until many businesses started to ease their stance.
A bevvy of retailers, including Walmart, Home Depot and Walgreens announced, despite the new requirement, they won’t enforce the rule, according to a CNN report. The retailers cited concerns of angry customers potentially getting violent and initiating confrontations with employees.
Walmart was the first major retailer to make wearing a mask a requirement, which went into effect on Monday, July 20. But just shy of a week into the passage of the mandate, the retail giant backed off enforcing the requirement heavily.
Although the companies issued the requirement, much of the responsibility has been shifted to employees at those stores to remind customers about the order.
The Montrose Daily Press reached out to Walmart and City Market requesting comment but did not receive a response.
The Coffee Trader in Montrose reported experiencing erratic behavior from its customers, owner Dee Coram said last month. Customers were harassing young employees and threatening lawsuits, Coram said, even though the business was more than willing to accommodate customers in other ways outside the shop.
Now, nearly a month later, Coram said he won’t stop enforcing the mask requirement anytime soon, even if it leaks into the winter months.
“One, we want to comply with the statewide ordinance. Two, we want to keep both our staff and our customers safe,” Coram said late last week. “We just feel like it’s the right course of action to take.”
The outbursts from customers didn’t cause him to budge on his decision.
“We’re sticking to our guns on it,” Coram said.
Regular customers at the coffee shop have been appreciative of Coram’s conviction for safety. The fact that he’s enforced the order so vigorously has led to “overwhelming” positive feedback, he added.
“This isn’t political for us. We feel it’s the right thing to do. It’s our business. We’ve been in business for 22 years, and we’re sticking with it. If the ordinance is extended, we will extend right with it,” Coram said moments before learning about Polis’ extension on his statewide mask mandate, in effect until Sept. 13.
There are plenty of locals who support enforcement of the order.
“I think it’s important to enforce it,” said Montrose resident Cindy Marino after loading her groceries. “I think it’s important that people are wearing the masks.”
And at least one local shopper wasn’t happy with businesses declining to enforce the mask requirement.
“I think it’s a shame,” said Jane, who asked us not to use her last name, after finishing her shopping at City Market. She said she works at a location that has experienced frequent mask use. Customers have been “very good” about wearing the mask at her place of work and supervisors have informed staff not to push the situation if a customer becomes adamant about not wearing a mask, she said — only one or two have shown an unwillingness to don a mask.
“You should wear them mostly to protect yourself,” she added.
Another City Market shopper said, although not in total support of the order from Polis, wearing the mask far outweighed the effects it could have on a business by not doing so.
“I don’t want to be a reason to shut someone down,” said another local shopper who started wearing a mask after Polis’ order. “I’ll be a team player.”
Faith Sasias, general manager of Gold’s Gym in Montrose, said last month the gym experienced harassment from its members toward its younger employees. Some members, supportive of the mask order, took issue with the gym for not enforcing the mask order as adequately as they felt it should.
Sasias said the gym plans to keep the strict requirements in place to keep members and staff safe despite the immediate backlash and flurry of membership cancellations.
In Montrose, mask order defiance was prevalent in the initial days following Polis’ statewide order, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
The Montrose Police Department received 11 to 12 calls from local businesses regarding the order, along with questions about the order from those businesses.
Additionally, the department received calls from two to three local businesses regarding customers in the store defying the mask order. The department, which responds to those calls, resolved the situations with no further incident, Hall said.
Polis’ order states individuals who knowingly enter, or remain, in a public indoor space and endanger the health of others are subject to civil and criminal penalties. To date, Montrose Police Department has issued no citations for trespassing, Hall confirmed.
The City of Denver, with its rising case count and push for stricter policies, has issued 30 citations related to the public health orders since May, with most for mask violations, according to a report from Denver7.
Last Friday, Polis extended the order for 30 days and added further insight into his decision.
“We have learned that widespread mask use is a low cost and highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65%. Broad adoption of mask wearing in Colorado may have significant economic benefits by allowing the state to prevent re-closures of businesses and schools and, ultimately, return to our normal lives more quickly. A recent study from Goldman Sachs concluded that a federal mask mandate could save the U.S. economy from taking a 5% hit to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). At this time, thirty-nine Colorado counties and municipalities already have mandatory mask orders in place,” Polis wrote in his extension of the order.
According to the state’s report to lawmakers last week, obtained by The Denver Post, over 90% of Coloradans are wearing masks in settings where it is required.
The state also reported a significant lowering in the number of people infected with the virus spreading it to others. The number lowered from 1.78, the state’s figure at the time (July 16) Polis issued the mask order, to 0.67, the week of August 11, signifying slowing of the spread of the virus. State health officials say mask wearing has played a role in that progress.
Montrose County Public Health does not have estimates on mask usage throughout the community, but “encourages residents to continue to make good choices by washing hands frequently, wearing a mask as appropriate and staying physically distanced,” Montrose County Media Relations Manager Katie Yergensen said in a statement.
