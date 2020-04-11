As of Friday, the Outdoor Recreation/Landscape theme is in the lead as the potential new mural that will be housed in the 79-foot by 9-foot space under the West Main Bridge on the Connect Trail. The public is currently voting on themes via social media.
The City of Montrose and Montrose Development and Revitalization Team (DART) will be commissioning the mural once a theme is selected by the community. The options currently include Outdoor Recreation/Landscape, Wildlife, Historical, Abstract/Interactive and an open option where the public can submit their own ideas.
“Having the community involved is something that the city feels really passionate about. It’s always a good idea to get community input on projects like this,” said Caitlyn Love, City of Montrose community marketing specialist. “I think that our community members are the ones who access this trail, so this is really for them and having their input on this project is really important. It provides a level of engagement and interaction.”
The mural is part of the “finishing touches” on the now-completed Connect Trail. Love said that the goal of the project was to make art more visible for the community, especially during the current pandemic when she believes it will have the greatest impact.
“Good awareness of art and culture is something we want to expand upon,” Love said. “During this time, it may bring a sense of hope and get people recreating outdoors. Art plays a big role in pride in your community.”
Once the community engagement phase of the project concludes on Monday, the city will develop a call for artists. For approximately three weeks, artists can then apply and submit their concepts. A committee will then select an artist, and Love hopes the mural will be completed by June.
The artist application process will also put measures in place to try and limit the applicants to artists from Montrose or surrounding communities.
“We’re hoping to capture the local art community by putting some restrictions on the area [the artist] is from,” Love said. “We want to support local art and keep it that way, that’s really important to us.”
Over the weekend, Love encourages the community to vote online for the theme of their choice, including getting their families involved in the selection.
“Go vote. I think it would be really great to show your involvement in your community and be a part of it,” Love said. “It’s fun to have your say and it’s something we want families and kids to be a part of. It’s a great activity while you’re staying indoors.”
The community can vote for their favorite theme on the city’s social media until April 13 at 5 p.m. More information on DART and recent projects can be found at www.cityofmontrose.org/dart.
