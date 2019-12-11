The Montrose community came in droves Saturday afternoon to see three families receive homes at the Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans’ new triplex on Park Avenue.
More than 200 residents came out for the dedication ceremony.
Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans Executive Director Erica Weeks said Saturday marked a milestone for the three families, who had invested 250 sweat equity hours to construct the triplex.
“This work has caused time, blood (and) many tears who have been involved,” she said.
That hard hard work helped the Martinez, Riley and Revoir families have a new place to call home. As part of the ceremony, they went to their respective new homes before a blessing was done by a pastor of their choice; the celebration culminated with a ribbon cutting.
The triplex on Park Avenue marks Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans’ 53rd, 54th and 55th homes completed in the Montrose area since 1991.
The ceremony honored the hundreds of volunteers, community contributions and work completed by the new owners and their families. Locals could see what all that entailed as they could go on a tour of one of the triplex units after the ceremony.
Weeks said this triplex shows the nonprofit’s goal of “valuing all people.”
“We choose to provide shelter as the means of demonstrating the love of Jesus to those who lack a decent place to live,” Weeks said.
Weeks also credited the community support, because residents donated money and volunteer hours to help see the Park Avenue project come to completion. Weeks also said the triplex construction built awareness of affordable homes in the area, and the project also shows that Montrose can be a reasonably-priced place to live.
State Sen. Don Coram, who spoke at the ceremony, said the Park Avenue project is not “a hand out (but) this is a hand up” for the families.
“This is for people who have put in the time and effort and dedication to do this,” the Montrose Republican said. “I’m so grateful that so many people from the community are here.”
The families were overcome with emotion during the ceremony. The recently completed homes will help Sarah Riley and her son, Ezra, 10; Ramon and Ysenia Martinez and their three sons, Henry, 10, Kevin, 5, and Gerson, 3; and Ivy Revoir and her two sons, Bridger and Hunter, both 16.
Weeks reiterated it’s thanks to Montrose residents that these families will have these homes.
“It takes this community to give the gift of home,” Weeks said. “And we could not have done that with every single person here.”
Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is a non-profit Christian based organization that builds homes for families with 80-percent or lower average median incomes. The homes are built by volunteers and partner families from the community and sold at no profit.
To learn more about how Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is providing affordable home ownership solutions in Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties, or how you can volunteer, visit buildinglives.org or call 970-252-9303.
