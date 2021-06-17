In the morning of June 17, 2021, dozens of people en route to work stopped into San Juan Brews to celebrate bike-to-work day.
The event was organized by the Montrose Bicycle Alliance (MABA), a nonprofit organization founded in 2009 to advocate for cycling as a means of transit. Montrose DART funded breakfast burritos from the Buttered Biscuit food truck and San Juan Brews provided free drip coffee to attendees.
The bike-to-work day event occurred in tandem with the Bucks for Bikes program, also organized by MABA, which is paying people who bike to work $2 per day in the month of June. Some employers, such as Montrose Memorial Hospital and Mayfly Outdoors, have volunteered to match the contribution.
MABA has also received support from bike shops around town, which have donated free bicycle tune-ups to top riders.
“It’s hotter than the dickens right now, but people are still doing it,” Jeff Rice, a MABA board member, said.
Noelle Richards used to live in Portland, Ore., where she enjoyed biking on the extensive bike trail system. She stopped riding her bike as often after moving to Montrose, but MABA’s events have inspired her to get back into commuting.
“It's so doable. I think that the town is small. We live two miles away from my work, so I thought I might as well,” Richards said.
Rice noticed overcrowding near a downtown public parking lot behind San Juan Brews and brainstormed about how to reduce congestion. The idea soon blossomed from inspiring people to bike around the crowded area to encouraging biking around the entire city.
The initiative has inspired dozens of riders per day to log their commutes and earn cash. So far, participants have biked over 2,400 cumulative miles and over 500 car trips have been avoided.
In the city of Montrose, only 0.9% of commuters arrived to work on their bicycle in 2019, according to the US Census. The city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which city council approved at their June 1 meeting, includes goals to improve bicycle mobility and safety in Montrose.
Rice advised people who may be wary of biking in Montrose to bike on side streets, which avoids the din of traffic on busy streets and is much safer.
“A lot of people [may] think that their bike route is the same as their driving route and that's not always the same,” Rice explained. “Usually, your bike route is different than the route you would take when driving. Yes, it might be a block or two more, or it's not the most direct, but it's a lot more enjoyable.”
Brook Moyer, a commuting cyclist who dropped by the event, said that he would appreciate more bike routes “where you don’t have to cross busy traffic.”
“The town where I used to live in had a beltway of bike trails around the city where you never had to cross a road, kind of like down here by the river. It was like that around the whole city,” Moyer said.
Rice emphasized that biking for transportation should be accessible to everyone.
“I think that people often think of bikers as a spandex-clad person that is out there crushing it at 40 miles an hour on a bike and that they can't do that, but utilitarian biking is the original form of biking. That's what we're here to inspire: you don't need a carbon frame bike that costs $2,000. As long as it pedals, stops and functions as a bike, it doesn't matter.”
Another bike-to-work day, including free coffee and breakfast for riders, is scheduled for July 15. That same evening, MABA will host a celebration of the Bucks for Bikes program. Both events will be hosted at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St.
Check MABA’s Facebook page for other events and the latest updates.
