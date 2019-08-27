As Nite Ize legal operations manager Kelly Von Letkemann sifted through legal decisions to learn how to best persuade the federal government to exempt tariffs on products the Boulder company makes in China, some actions made sense. Some made no sense at all.
She pointed to Sea Eagle Boats, for example. The family-owned New York company received a tariff exclusion on its inflatable kayaks. It also was granted one for a set of paddles, although not one for a similar set used on the same exact kayaks. The applications were nearly identical but one paddle application “failed to show” how it would cause economic harm to the company, according to a U.S. Trade representative letter filed as part of U.S. Section 301 Tariff actions.
As businesses like Nite Ize, which makes outdoor and travel gadgets, scramble to swallow the impact of a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports that go into effect Sept. 1, confusion abounds. Industry trade groups and organizations like the World Trade Center Denver are trying to help small and large firms figure out whether their Chinese-made products can be excluded from U.S. tariffs on $550 million worth of Chinese imports.
The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest.
