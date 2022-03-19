The case against a Montrose man who is accused of publishing several Tweets threatening banks, the FBI and others, is on hold until a legal competency evaluation can be completed.
Christian Castrellon, who was arrested last week in Montrose, appeared in U.S. District Court Friday, March 18, for a detention hearing. However, the prosecution and the defense filed a motion to have Castrellon undergo an evaluation to determine whether he understands what he is accused of and whether he can participate meaningfully in his own defense.
Castrellon was detained March 11 on suspicion of making threatening communications across state lines. According to a federal affidavit, the FBI learned of Tweets allegedly posted from Castrellon’s Twitter account that stated the poster wanted to set explosives at the FBI building in Denver; attack Homeland Security; Health and Human Services departments throughout the state, and a desire to “kill (off) the United States population.”
Wells Fargo Bank security officials in North Carolina brought to higher-ups’ attention Tweets that reportedly threatened to shoot up several Wells Fargo locations. These, too, were linked to Castrellon’s account, according to the court document, and were reported to the FBI.
Other Tweets linked to the account pointed to mental health struggles. The person who posted them stated a dislike of psychiatric holds and “I never get any help and I am tired of going to jail.”
On Friday, Assistant Federal Public Defender Jared Westbroek and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Chaffin filed a motion for a competency hearing. In it, they cited information from a pretrial services report, as well as Castrellon’s “interactions with others in this case and his interactions with employees of the detention center” to support their argument that he may have a “mental disease or defect” that renders him legally incompetent. The motion requested a psychiatric or psychology evaluation and a competency hearing thereafter, as well as a stay of the case until competency is determined.
During a hearing later on Friday, Chaffin said he did not object to delaying the detention hearing, which is used to determine whether someone can be released pending trial. He said the court could remand Castrellon into continued custody for the evaluation, anyway.
After consulting with the attorneys, U.S. Magistrate Gordon Gallagher made an initial finding as to detention, given that another detention hearing could be requested at any time for further consideration.
Gallagher, referencing the pretrial report, noted that at least twice before in his life, Castrellon has been evaluated, found incompetent and then deemed restored to competency.
Gallagher said the current allegations concern him, as do Castrellon’s mental health and criminal histories. He found there was no condition or combination of conditions that could ensure Castrellon would show up to court if release, or assure the safety of the public.
Castrellon was ordered to be kept in custody, pending additional proceedings, and can have another detention hearing after his evaluation, which Gallagher also ordered. The judge said that even if there had been a contested detention hearing Friday, he still would have ordered a competency evaluation.
The case is stayed pending a hearing and ruling on competency. A preliminary hearing that had been set for March 28 was vacated.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.