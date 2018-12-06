The upcoming murder trial for Karsten Persson was vacated Tuesday, after a competency evaluation was ordered.
Persson is charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 bludgeoning death of his mother, Liv Åse Wall Persson, 71.
Police found Wall Persson dead in her Montrose home when officers responding to calls from a friend went there to check on Oct. 27, 2017.
Investigators found her body in her bed; a pathologist said she died of head trauma so severe it shattered her skull.
Persson, who store surveillance footage and other information put at his mother’s home on or about the last day she was seen, was later found in Ohio, where he had been arrested on traffic offenses.
Montrose detectives questioned him there. During those interviews, Persson allegedly said his mother had conspired with his brother to make the chemical benzene, and was poisoning him with it.
Detectives also determined Persson had been placed on the FBI’s watch list. According to court testimony, the federal agency said Persson tried to enter Turkey with a large amount of gold and silver in 2015, allegedly to join the terrorist group ISIS.
Persson was this summer set for an eight-day murder trial that was to begin Jan. 15.
At a motions hearing Tuesday, public defender Kori Zapletal argued for a competency evaluation and for it to be conducted in Pueblo. The basis for the evaluation was made in a sealed motion.
District Judge Mary Deganhart found “there is a sufficient good-faith belief that the defendant may not be competent to proceed in this matter.”
She ordered a competency evaluation so that a final determination can be made. The eval can take place either at the Montrose County Jail, where Persson is being held without bond, or at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. Persson was ordered to comply with the evaluator and other personnel involved.
Legal competency pertains to a defendant’s current mental state and whether a defendant can participate in his or her defense.
If Persson is found incompetent, the case will be on hold until he is deemed restored to competency. If he is found competent, the case will proceed.
A status conference was set for Jan. 3.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is an award-winning journalist and the senior writer for the Montrose Daily Press. Follow her on Twitter @kathMDP.
