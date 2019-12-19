The former Gunnison woman who sued the sheriff’s office there over alleged excessive force against her after she made a noise complaint in 2017 maintains there are no legal bases for dismissing her federal action.
The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Wesley Hersberger, both named as defendants, maintain, however, that Clare Ann Hein has no case.
Hein was arrested back in 2017 after complaining about loud music from the campus near her home; she was accused of obstructing law enforcement.
Hein, who was recovering from medical matters, had approached people on campus about the noise; someone called police, apparently over the way she was complaining, and Hersberger was among responding officers.
Hein, who at the time was 71, alleges the deputy kicked her feet from beneath her and shoved her head against the ground. She sustained a concussion, yet received no help until someone at the jail noticed her picking dirt from her hair.
The charges against her were dropped after her defense showed Hersberger’s 2009 misdemeanor assault conviction had not been disclosed. That incident — characterized differently by Hein and the defendants in court filings — occurred when Hersberger was a civilian. He had received a waiver from the Peace Officers Standard and Training board, allowing him to become a sworn officer.
Hein in her suit claims excessive force, false arrest and unlawful search of her vehicle, purse and phone. She claims also that the GCSO ratified Hersberger’s unlawful conduct and was willfully negligent in his hiring and training.
The filing also alleges insufficiencies in the investigation of the incident; as cited in the suit, the District Attorney’s Office told the GCSO it would be “almost impossible” to prosecute another case involving Hersberger, because it would reveal his assault conviction and he would have to disclose history of excessive force. Although the department allegedly was told to terminate Hersberger, it reinstated him.
The GCSO defendants say that at all times they acted in accordance with the law and Hein’s claims are merely repetitive, lacking a basis for which a court might grant relief, and lacking a nexus between her allegations and the agency’s hiring decision.
But that’s inaccurate, Hein’s Nov. 25 filing says.
Her complaint provides “detailed, chronological factual statements of the circumstances, events and misconduct” supporting her claims, attorney Roger Sagal wrote.
The GCSO, by failing to act, ratified Hersberger’s “unprovoked, violent attack” on an elderly woman, he said, and there is no basis for dismissal.
Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office’s attorney Josh Marks in a Dec. 9 response says Hein and her attorneys have misunderstood relevant legal standards; did not show GCSO’s liability through ratification of custom or policy and raises insufficient facts to “plausibly” support the liability allegations based on the theories of inadequate screening, training and supervision.
Marks also said in the Dec. 9 filing that Hein needed to raise facts showing Hersberger’s allegedly unconstitutional conduct would be “a plainly obvious consequence of hiring him based upon his pre-existing conduct.”
The “plainly obvious” standard requires a strong connection between an officer’s background and the specific constitutional violation alleged; Hein ignored that standard, instead misreading other case law, the filing contends.
“When stripped of the facts that have little to do with Deputy Hersberger’s pre-hiring background, Ms. Hein’s complaint only articulates a prior misdemeanor assault by Deputy Hersberger prior to (him) becoming a police officer,” Marks wrote.
He argues in the filing that Hein’s allegations are insufficient with respect to her claim based on inadequate training and supervision, in that it does not identify specific inadequacies or a pattern of pre-existing use of force.
She cannot prove GCSO liability with the evidence and facts alleged, the filing indicates.
The response again asks the U.S. District Court to dismiss with prejudice the claims against GCSO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.