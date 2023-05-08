230509-state-boebert

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks Sept. 10, 2022, during Club 20 Western Colorado Candidate Debates held at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Boebert debated her opponent Adam Frisch a Western Slope Democrat. (William Woody for Colorado Newsline)

A political action committee advocating against big money in political elections filed a complaint against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert that alleges she illegally spent $60,000 on her 2022 campaign. 

End Citizens United filed the complaint with the Federal Election Commission Thursday claiming Boebert, a Silt Republican, used campaign funds on calls and texts that were not accurately reported. The group asked the FEC to investigate “this apparent violation” and fine Boebert and those involved the maximum amount permitted by law. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?