Those looking to have their voices heard regarding the Envision 2040 Montrose Comprehensive Plan, now have another way to interact.
The city recently announced Envision 2040 Montrose Comprehensive Plan will have an interactive map which will provide the public with another avenue to provide input. The map will be used during comprehensive plan workshops but can be found online for those who can not attend.
Workshops will focus on certain parts of the physical environment of the community and how those parts impact people’s quality of life, the opportunities to grow the economy and make the community a better place. While attending these workshops, participants will be broken into small groups and will do a mapping exercise to show assets, challenges and opportunities within Montrose.
The workshops, divided by topic, that residents can take part in are: land use and growth 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 5; parks, trails and open space/ recreation and tourism 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; health and environment 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 13; and economy and opportunity 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
All workshops will take place in the Centennial Room, 433 S. First St., Montrose. The Spanish meeting will include all topics and will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 22, also in the Centennial Room.
In general, every 10 years, the city updates or revists the comprehensive plan. This will be a 20-year document with a 10-year focus. Envision 2040 Montrose Comprehensive Plan will be developed utilizing community meetings, online surveys, stakeholder interviews and community workshops.
As with any comprehensive plan, Envision 2040 will look at the primary areas of land use and growth management, transportation, parks and open space, and housing. Other elements include economic development, recreation and tourism, environmental concerns and downtown.
The map can be found at https://bit.ly/2GBaMcl. Once at this site, you are asked to sign in as a guest and will be able to submit as many comments as you would like. To add a comment, once signed in, in the lower right corner, click the green button “submit a comment.”
Those who would like to give input can even send an email — in English or Spanish — at planning@ci..montrose.co.us. For more information, visit CityofMontrose.org/CompPlan.
