As undergraduate enrollment continues to decline post-pandemic, concurrent enrollment holds steady for Montrose and Olathe high school students.
Almost 200 Montrose and Olathe high school students are on track to complete initial undergraduate courses by the time they graduate high school. Montrose County School District (MCSD) reported 198 students participating in the fall concurrent enrollment program.
Data self-reported by students enrolled in the program show that 43% of students plan to attend college while almost 37.8% plan to immediately integrate into the workforce, according to data shared by MCSD. 14.6% intend to pursue trade school while students eyeing religious mission work make up just less than two percent of the 2022 graduating class.
Participation in the program has been fairly consistent year to year, according to John Steele, STEM/postsecondary coordinator for MCSD, but he anticipates more students will enroll throughout the year as spring semester courses open up.
Concurrent enrollment allows a student to earn high school credit and college credit simultaneously at no tuition cost to the student or the student’s parents/guardians.
Students may request concurrent enrollment courses through their counselor for the following school year in February and March, Steele said.
The district partners with a variety of institutions each year to provide concurrent, as well as dual credit, opportunities to students. Courses are taught both by MCSD qualified teachers as well as on the Colorado Mesa University (CMU)-Montrose campus and the Technical College of the Rockies (TCR) campus in Delta.
“MCSD pays the tuition for these courses, so there is no cost to students or families. Earning college credit while still in high school helps students save money and potentially complete a college degree sooner while at the same time providing high school students with a rigorous educational experience to better prepare them for postsecondary careers pathways,” Steele said of the program.
Although student enrollment maintains a steady consistency, the cost for MCSD to participating institutions trends gradually upward post-COVID.
Enrollment demographics
The program’s demographics also look similar to previous years, with 101 Montrose High School students making up the majority of concurrent enrollment participants.
Olathe students (58), Peak Academy (28) and Vista Charter School students (11) comprise the remaining population.
White (118) and Hispanic (69) students comprise the majority of student enrollment in the program. However, Asian-American (4), American-Indian (2), Native Hawaiian (1) and Black students (1) comprise only 5.5% of enrolled students.
Concurrent enrollment costs
The school district paid almost $106,200 for concurrent enrollment tuition costs for students in the 2019-2020 school year and paid $100,000 more the following year. In the 2021-2022 school year, MCSD paid $115,435 for tuition costs, an 8.7% increase from four years ago. Steele said current costs for the 2022-2023 school year are yet to be determined.
(Although courses are typically free to students, hybrid courses taken through Western Colorado University (WCU) will cost students $100 a class. Hybrid courses are co-taught by MCSD and WCU teachers, but courses taught only by MCSD teachers are offered free of charge.)
What do students gain from concurrent enrollment and dual credit?
Each year, juniors and seniors can enroll with Colorado Mesa University for the concurrent program, which offers training and certification courses in early childhood education, nurse aid, emergency medical response, information and communication technology, basic welding and machining technology.
“Each of these programs offers students the opportunity to take an industry credential exam, which could result in certifications that allow students to immediately enter the workforce with the skills required in each,” Steele added.
For Olathe High School senior Aimee Hancock, the enrollment program has already kick-started her career in nursing after she received her certification as a Certified Nursing Assistant from TCR. When she’s not at school, Hancock is working as a CNA at Colorow Care Center’s memory care unit in Olathe.
Her ultimate goal is to become a labor and delivery nurse.
“Working as a CNA builds you up as a person,” Hancock said of her CNA experience. “And your people skills, so now I’m better able to talk to people and comfort them when they’re in pain or upset and I think that’s the biggest part for me. My biggest takeaway for being a CNA is just learning how to be compassionate.”
The senior is also able to make use of her new skills outside of work when she babysits or is with her family.
Outside of vocational certifications, students can take American history, political science, introduction to political science and world politics in lieu of high school level courses required for graduation, all while getting college credit, according to Olathe Middle High School Counselor Terri Clark.
“This gives them the ability to knock out a semester’s worth or more of their (general education) electives and that’s paid for by the district,” Clark said. “It’s a challenge for them…, but it prepares them for that college mindset and the expectations for college, and it also gives kids the recognition that ‘hey, I can do this.’”
Clark noted that around a third of students in a graduating class will typically sign up for the dual credit classes. Class sizes usually consist of around 75 students.
Beyond cost-saving measures on undergraduate general education, the classes allow students to decide if higher education is the right path for them.
OHS Senior Skylar Iverson just received her acceptance letter to Northern Arizona University, where she plans to double major in early childhood development and education, and then minor in business.
She’s already knocked out most of her first two years of undergraduate education.”
It’s honestly a good experience. I guess it definitely prepares you for what’s going to happen after you leave high school, especially this year,” the senior said.
Last year, she and her fellow senior, Mariah Leaverton, took one college-level American History course. This year, the young women are enrolled entirely in college-level courses.
Iverson said the program gave them insight into life post-high school, and facilitated a more challenging learning environment that will prepare them for college.
Leaverton has her eyes set on a Virginian University, where she plans to major in psychology and minor in criminology.
“I like that they hold us to a higher standard,” Leaverton said of the program. “The workload isn’t that bad. I think it’s advanced work, but you get used to doing it, and the teachers explain how to do it in case you don’t understand and they really make it an easier transition for us to be ready for college.”
Leaverton’s advice for high school students considering college-level courses is to not let the load become overwhelming, and to cut back a course if it becomes too much. She also encourages students to communicate with their teachers.
“If you can keep up and you can really sit down and do the work, it’s so worth it,” she continued. “It saves you money in the long run and you’ll have a really good work ethic for later.”
