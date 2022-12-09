As undergraduate enrollment continues to decline post-pandemic, concurrent enrollment holds steady for Montrose and Olathe high school students.

Almost 200 Montrose and Olathe high school students are on track to complete initial undergraduate courses by the time they graduate high school. Montrose County School District (MCSD) reported 198 students participating in the fall concurrent enrollment program.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?