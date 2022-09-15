Conditions point to warmer, drier winter in store

The Upper Colorado River Basin recorded its ninth-warmest water year on record through August — and five of those record warm water years have fallen within the last 12.
Despite recent, good moisture in the Southwest — sufficient to lift some pockets into a drought-free status — the region should brace itself for another warmer, drier winter and lower snowpack next year, climatologist Peter Goble said during the Tuesday, Sept. 13, Southwest drought briefing.
“Much of the region is currently covered by drought,” Goble said, cautioning that his was a “broad strokes” overview and that specific, local conditions can vary. However, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 94.3% of the Intermountain West is either in drought or abnormally dry.
“This is really balancing short-term conditions with long-term conditions, where the region really has some long-term water supply concerns, but in some of these areas showing less drought, we have seen some more advantageous conditions recently with some anomalously wet weeks of weather throughout the monsoon season,” said Goble, who works with the Colorado Climate Center as a water availability specialist.
Montrose enjoyed some wetter weather earlier this summer. It also saw near-record temperature highs during the first week of this month, which climatologists said is in keeping with the last four or so years.
The U.S. Drought Monitor on Wednesday showed most of Montrose County in moderate drought, with a pocket of severe drought.
Goble also discussed long-term temperature and precipitation in the Upper Colorado Basin, delivering the bad — although perhaps unsurprising — news that it’s experiencing yet another warm water year.
“If we have warmer temperatures that increase the evaporative demand for, essentially, the effective thirst of the atmosphere for water vapor. What that ultimately means is the precipitation we do receive disappears more quickly,” Gobles said.
“A warmer future is a drier future in terms of water supplies, all things being equal. If there were a commensurate bump in precipitation, that could be a different story.”
When it comes to precipitation, the Upper Colorado Basin has seen three drier than normal years in a row.
“This is really a big part of the story, that four of the last five water years have been below normal. Even with 2019 mixed in there, this has really hurt our water supplies in the region,” Goble said.
2019 was uncharacteristically wet, filling Blue Mesa Reservoir closer to its brim. The reservoir, which last year diverted water to prop up Lake Powell levels, is now so low that the Gunnison River channel flowing into it is exposed.
Goble said although monsoons this year brought some shorter term relief, “arguably” helped with wildfire season and somewhat improved the soil moisture picture, groundwater in the basin is still well below normal. Root zone soil moistures are in better shape than groundwater, but are still on the low side, which is anticipated to negatively influence runoff next year as the drier soils drink down moisture from precip.
Goble said 2022’s spring snowpack was low and runoff, even lower, with values peaking between 70 and 90% of normal.
“We’re on the lower end of normal, which helped contribute to below-normal streamflows in the runoff season.”
Runoff values stood in the 50 to 80% range.
“We did have some drier than normal soil conditions across the region going into this winter season, which has a negative influence on runoff, and we had drier than normal conditions after typical peak snowpack season, which also has an influence on runoff,” Goble said.
“Furthermore, the relationship between runoff and snowpack is not 1-to-1. You don’t expect 80% of normal runoff if you get 80% of normal snowpack. It’s typically lower.”
Goble illustrated the situation as expecting to have 80% of your spending money if you receive 80% of your normal income — you still must pay 100% of your bills.
Reservoirs have seen limited improvements in water supply in some cases. “There are some that are still looking OK, but if we look at Lake Powell and Lake Mead, they are still at record low levels right now, since they were first filled,” Goble said.
Lake Powell is the storage bucket for Colorado River water in the Upper Basin states, which include Colorado. Mead is the storage pot for the Lower Basin states.
Locally, the Bureau of Reclamation last week increased releases from the Aspinall Unit of dams and reservoirs because of dry conditions. This week is different: releases from the unit will be decreased starting Thursday, Sept. 15, because cooler and wetter conditions took the lower Gunnison River above the baseflow target of 890 cubic feet per second. Releases are being dropped from 1,450 to 1,350 cubic feet per second, BuRec said.
The agency reported the April-July runoff volume for Blue Mesa was 68% of average.
Current Gunnison Tunnel diversions are 1,050 cfs, with flows through the Black Canyon near 440 cfs; after the release change the tunnel diversions will remain the same and the flows through Black Canyon should be near 340 cfs, per BuRec.
The available flow information and release schedules are subject to change if flows and/or weather changes. Questions concerning the releases can be directed to Erik Knight, hydrologist with the bureau, at 970-248-0629 or eknight@usbr.gov
Long-term drought will persist. “We see this particularly in our streamflow volumes and reservoir status,” Goble said.
The winter precipitation outlook is not good, Goble said. Data show an increased chance of it falling below normal, edging up to equal chances north of central Utah and central Colorado.
The La Niña weather pattern of drier winters is expected to hold sway and overall, the odds of a warmer, drier fall and winter “are elevated,” he said.
“Even though uncertainty abounds with these seasonal forecasts, I would favor that persisting.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.