Conditions point to warmer, drier winter in store

Blue Mesa Reservoir shows low levels in July. The water year through August was the ninth-warmest on record. Climatologists said this week to expect a warmer, drier fall and winter, with La Niña conditions prevailing. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

The Upper Colorado River Basin recorded its ninth-warmest water year on record through August — and five of those record warm water years have fallen within the last 12.

Despite recent, good moisture in the Southwest — sufficient to lift some pockets into a drought-free status — the region should brace itself for another warmer, drier winter and lower snowpack next year, climatologist Peter Goble said during the Tuesday, Sept. 13, Southwest drought briefing.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.

