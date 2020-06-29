"Confusing and misleading" forensics deprived Archer of due process, an appeal argues in the Norwood child deaths

Ashford Archer’s due process rights were "undermined" by a series of erroneous District Court rulings, and his convictions in the deaths of two young sisters in Norwood should be reversed, an appeal argues.
Archer was part of a traveling group that came to Norwood in 2017 to stay on the farm of Frederick “Alec” Blair, at Blair’s invitation.
Archer was the husband of group leader Madani Ceus, who according to testimony, had declared herself to be God, and foretold an imminent, apocalyptic event that caused the group to remove itself to a small section of Blair’s property to make spiritual preparations.
Hannah Marshall and Makayla Roberts, the children of group member Nashika Bramble, were deemed impure and were isolated from group activities, as well as deprived of food Ceus had prepared.
At some point during the summer of 2017, the girls, 8 and 10, respectively, perished in their mother’s car, where authorities in September found their partly mummified remains amid mounds of trash and filth. Prosecutors said the girls were abandoned to their fate after July 20, 2017, when Blair and Bramble had visited a food pantry to obtain food for the girls. Pathologists could not pinpoint the exact cause of death, but testified that starvation, dehydration and over-heating were likely.
Archer was charged with child abuse resulting in death and with helping Blair conceal the bodies by placing a tarp over the car where Hannah and Makayla died. He was sentenced last year to 24 years in prison.
Blair, who testified against Archer, Ceus and Bramble at their trials, received a 12-year term for being an accessory to a crime.
Bramble, who was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, is now serving a life sentence, but is appealing her conviction.
Ceus was sentenced last week upon her earlier conviction on two counts of child abuse resulting in death; she received two, 32-year, consecutive terms and also plans to appeal.
A fifth group member, Ika Eden, was deemed legally incompetent to stand trial.
Throughout Archer’s trial, his defense assailed the evidence presented as thin or unreliable. The defense moved for a mistrial, as well as a judgment of acquittal, but these motions were denied.
Those denials were erroneous, attorney Suzan Trinh Almony wrote in Archer’s April 14 appeal.
The filing says the court wrongly admitted shoddy scientific evidence and hearsay; Archer also argues the prosecution failed to prove he had a duty of care to the girls, or that he had acted knowingly and recklessly.
Archer did not have the required relationship to Hannah and Makayla that would have created a legal duty to rescue the girls, even if he had not believed their mother was taking care of them, the filing argues. Archer wasn’t a parent or a caregiver and wasn’t even alleged to have supervised them.
“It is only alleged that he failed to act while occupying the same tract of land as the children. Mr. Archer did not create harm to (Bramble’s) children, nor did he create a duty relationship,” Trinh Almony wrote.
The appeal criticized as “overreach” the prosecution’s theory of the crime.
Colorado does not affix a criminal penalty for the failure to rescue, but instead, shields from liability those who act to help another person. The appeal brief refers to the failed attempt in 2018 to pass “Eric’s Law,” named for Eric Ashby, who drowned while his companions watched. The law would have imposed up to 18 months in jail for bystander inaction and possible felony penalties if such inaction led to death, but it failed to pass.
“The prosecution and conviction of Mr. Archer in this case was effectively an imposition of Eric’s Law by means of judicial interpretation. To affirm a legal theory so resoundingly and recently rejected by Colorado’s Legislature is an overreach,” the brief states.
The trial court based its decisions on prior cases whose circumstances did not apply to Archer’s, the brief further argues.
Archer through the appeal also asserts there was insufficient evidence to prove his actions were knowing or reckless, which are required elements of child abuse resulting in death.
In fact, Trinh Almony wrote, evidence to the contrary was introduced: Blair testified that Bramble had walked around the property with Hannah, carrying water, and also that he had been directed to obtain food from a charity pantry for the girls.
There was, however, no evidence that Archer knowingly allowed the children to be placed in a situation that resulted in their deaths, his attorney said.
There was no evidence that Archer acted with conscious disregard for any risk Hannah and Makayla suffered — and there wasn’t even conclusive evidence as to their cause of death, the appeal goes on to argue.
Accordingly, Archer could not have consciously decided to ignore their plight, and without proof of reckless or knowing conduct, there is no basis for a guilty verdict, his attorney said.
Such evidence as there was amounted to a “modicum” and, “cannot properly support a conviction under any circumstances, especially an emotionally charged case alleging that two young girls died while their mother was part of a religious group,” Trinh Almony wrote.
The appeal also takes aim at evidence and testimony from IsoForensics, whose employees testified at trial to hair follicle evidence, which they said showed the children underwent periods of starvation.
Archer contends the trial court improperly decided a jury could hear that testimony. Although it barred testimony from one of the experts about Makayla’s hair because the data the witness would have spoken to was unreliable, the court still allowed him to testify about Hannah’s hair.
With that testimony on the record, the court later denied Archer’s motion for a mistrial and to have the IsoForensics’ employee testimony stricken.
The data relied upon were unreliable and further, the testimony prejudiced Archer, Trinh Almony said, calling the evidence “confusing and misleading to the jury.”
The appeal also takes aim at hearsay statements that came through Blair, who attributed the statements to Ceus.
Although out-of-court statements made by conspirators as part of a conspiracy can be admissible, what the trial court allowed was for Blair to attribute statements to Ceus, even though she had invoked her Fifth Amendment rights before the trial.
These statements were that Makayla hadn’t been working hard enough on her past lives and thus, was impure; that she could not drink water from Bridal Veil Falls, and that neither she nor her sister could be fed from the group’s food supply.
The trial judge nonetheless found a “preponderance of evidence” that there was an agreement to, at minimum, “banish” the girls, the appeal brief says, calling the admission of the statements “highly prejudicial” to Archer.
The appeal brief was filed during a time when direct public access to courts was restricted because of COVID-19. A response is due Sept. 6.
The document as provided redacted the names of Makayla and Hannah because they were minors, and also Bramble’s name; however, all three names are part of public records from three trials and multiple hearings at the District Court level, and have been previously reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.