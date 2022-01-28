Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen received two key endorsements this week for her bid to represent Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, all but ensuring that she will receive the party’s nomination.
On Friday, Sen. Michael Bennet announced his support for Pettersen. Bennet said he first met Pettersen when she worked on his Senate campaign in 2010 and she has been “part of the Bennet family ever since.”
“You will be hard-pressed to find someone who cares more and works harder than Brittany. She has the life experiences and perspectives that are desperately needed in Washington. I know Brittany has what it takes to win this election and fight for the people of Colorado’s seventh district in the US House of Representatives,” Bennet, who is running for his third full term this year, said in a statement.
Current Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who is not seeking reelection, endorsed Pettersen on Thursday.
“Brittany understands the struggles facing so many Coloradans right now and will fight for our community in Washington. She will continue to work to help Coloradans and businesses recover from the pandemic and build a brighter future for our children, grandchildren and her young son, Davis. She has my support and I will do everything I can to help her win,” the retiring representative said in a statement.
Pettersen was first elected to represent Colorado House District 28 in 2012. She was elected to represent state Senate District 22 in 2018.
Pettersen is the only high-profile Democrat in the race. First-time candidates Kyle Faust and Julius Mopper have also filed with the Federal Elections Commission to run in the district.
On the Republican side, Erik Aadland, Laurel Imer, Tim Reichert and Carl Andersen are vying for the party nomination.
The redrawn district centers on suburbs in Jefferson County and extends south to include several other rural counties. As a result, it will be slightly more competitive this election cycle but still favors the Democratic candidate.
