The US Forest Service released its draft forest plan for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in August, now the department is initiating a 90-day comment window for members of the public, local municipalities, and other cooperating agencies to provide feedback.
“It’s hard to understate the importance of this document as it will guide all management actions, projects, and decisions on the forest that surround local communities for the next 15-20 years,” said Ben Katz, Public Lands program director for the Western Slope Conservation Center. (The center will be hosting a public comment-writing workshop next week; see further information below.)
Katz said the planning process for the current iteration began in 2017 with a series of public scoping sessions and evaluations into Wilderness and Wild and Scenic River eligible areas. What followed was an early release portion of the plan called the “working draft” in 2019. The previous forest plan was written in 1983, with additional amendments completed in 1991 and 1993.
The Forest Service began a revision process in 2007, but was put “on hold until the Colorado Roadless Areas were defined and a final planning rule was established for the Forest Service,” according to the GMUG Forest Plan website.
The current GMUG plan includes four alternatives with a range of different management area designations, desired conditions, guidelines, and standards.
The plans include Alternative A which is called the “no action” alternative and is an interpretation of the 1983 Forest Plan.
Alternative B or the “blended” alternative which the Forest Service largely presented in 2019 as the Working Draft.
Alternative C or the “active management emphasis” alternative contains fewer special area allocations and more active logging and fuels management.
Alternative D is known as the “special area” emphasis alternative which allows for more special area allocations, a smaller vegetation and fuels management program, and fewer areas allocated as suitable for timber production.
Katz said he believes forest planners will likely choose pieces of different alternatives to create a final draft that balances comments received by the public. While conservation groups say there are some good things in the plan, there is much that must be changed, according to Katz.
“We fully support the concept of Wildlife Management Areas in the revised forest plan but ask that those be retained and strengthened with additional plan components, such as additional protections for big game habitat and migration corridors. The plan needs more protections for wildlife,” he said.
A number of conservation groups in the region are worried that the plan calls for too much logging, since every alternative in the plan calls for an increase in suitable timber on the forest.
“Finding suitable lands that cannot be harvested economically, or in some cases, that cannot be harvested at all during the life of the plan, leads to artificially inflated calculations for what should be harvested. It misleads the timber industry and the public about how much timber can or should be cut on the GMUG,” Katz said.
A study conducted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in 2017 found that hunting contributed roughly $6.2 million dollars to Delta County. In addition to the economic benefits from hunting, irrigation water originates in the GMUG and provides drinking water for the towns of Hotchkiss, Crawford, and Paonia.
“What happens in the forest will affect our local communities. Delta County is 72% public land and much of that is within the GMUG. This time of year hunters are flocking to the public land in our county, spending time enjoying the beauty of this place while eating in our restaurants and staying in town,” added Katz.
To help organizations or individuals participate in the process, the Western Slope Conservation Center will host a comment writing workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. Comments concerning the forest plan are due on Nov. 12 and can be submitted electronically on the GMUG Planning website.
“We think everyone should get involved with the process,” said Katz, “It’s important that the Forest Service hears from the public, as ultimately whatever the plan says will have an impact on those who live locally.”
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.