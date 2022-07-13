The Colorado Land Trust scored a double win recently, when the Lazo family’s conservation easement for 146 acres on Fruitland Mesa was completed. The easement protects important wildlife habitat in Delta County, while also honoring the legacy and wishes of Christopher Reid Lazo.
Lazo, who died last October, had first secured 40 acres in 2008 and spent the next 10 years acquiring more property, with his wife, Carole. The pair moved to conserve it last year, before Chris’ death.
“The Lazo property is sandwiched between Bureau of Land Management and other conserved land, thereby serving as a protected corridor for wildlife to move between the two properties,” said Ilana Moir, director of conservation for the land trust, on Wednesday, July 13.
“The landowners have spent a lot of time removing old fences in an effort to make the property more friendly to wildlife moving and migrating across the property.”
The Lazo property is on the mesa, between the Smith Fork of the Gunnison River’s canyon to the north and Red Canyon to the south, with commanding views of the West Elk Mountains, Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Gunnison Gorge. Mixed piñon-juniper woods, sagebrush and meadows roll over the terrain.
“I feel thankful, very thankful, that we were able to get it done,” Carole Lazo said, in remarks provided by the land trust’s news release last week. “Chris was still alive when we started the process and after he passed, his sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Don, stepped in to help me fulfill the dream.”
The Lazos spent many years enjoying and photographing the wildlife and plants on their property, according to the land trust. They decided not to develop a homesite and maintained watering areas, along with removing fencing and other hazards.
The Colorado Land Trust says that a host of species can continue to live there undisturbed by human activity: Songbirds and raptors such as the great-horned owl, American kestrel, red-tailed hawks and golden eagles soar in the skies above. Below, wild turkey, prairie dogs, bobcats, foxes, and more, roam and live.
“We are grateful that Carole and her family chose to conserve their land with Colorado West Land Trust,” said Dillon Robertson, communications coordinator. “It takes a lot of work and diligence from willing landowners to conserve their property and we want to celebrate what they’ve done for the Western Slope. With their land safely in a conservation easement, it will remain protected according to the Lazos wishes — undeveloped and without subdivision — regardless who owns it in the future.”
Like most property owners who work with Colorado West Land Trust, Carole Lazo can apply for the Colorado conservation easement tax credit.
Landowners who meet state requirements, as determined by an appraisal process, can apply for the tax credit through the Colorado Division of Conservation. They will receive a certificate allowing them to claim the credit on state income tax, in a dollar-for-dollar reduction of state income tax liability. This credit is transferrable and may therefore be sold.
“This allows landowners to generate cash from placing a conservation easement on their property,” Moir said.
The Lazo project took roughly a year, which is in line with the one- to two-year timeframe most easements require.
“This project was a wonderful tribute to Chris’ life and we look forward to our continued connection with Carole as she enjoys the land she helped conserve,” Moir said, in the news release. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of landowners like the Lazos, who conserved their property to that future generations may benefit from it.”
The land trust is a nonprofit organization that has conserved more than 126,000 acres in Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel and Mesa counties. For more information, visit cowestlandtrust.org.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.