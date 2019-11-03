Conservation groups are blasting as “a straggling failure” the newly released draft recovery plan for the Gunnison sage-grouse.
They say U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s draft document — created as part of an agreement that settled a multi-party federal lawsuit over the bird after it was listed as threatened — would ultimately remove the bird as a threatened species once the population in the Gunnison Basin hits about 3,700. That’s fewer birds than were counted in the basin when the species was listed in 2014.
“It’s not good,” Gunnison sage-grouse expert, Clait Braun, a former aviation research program manager for what is now Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“Fish and Wildlife and (current) CPW essentially just want to use the Gunnison Basin population as stock for birds elsewhere.”
The draft recovery plan acknowledges the grouse need at least five resilient populations large enough to withstand catastrophe and adapt to a changing environment; as well, these populations need to be distributed across the bird’s range to ensure genetic diversity.
“Our ongoing collaboration with counties, states, stock growers and other interested members of the communities supporting these birds have helped us to complete the draft plan,” said Ann Timberman, supervisor for the USFWS’ Grand Junction office, in a statement announcing the draft plan and 60-day comment period.
“The recovery implementation strategies will be based on local knowledge and expertise and driven by the conservation goals of the community, along with the draft recovery actions.”
USFWS in the draft recovery plan states the Gunnison Basin and Piñon Mesa populations have high resiliency, but the population in Dove Creek is critically low, while those at Crawford, Poncha Pass and Monticello (Utah) are in “low” condition, because sagebrush habitat is lacking.
The Gunnison Basin grouse population “contributes the most to the viability of the species, the draft plan says.
Other Gunnison sage-grouse populations, including the small satellite groups in Montrose County, are at greater risk. A single, standard target for bird populations range-wide is not possible, because of the wide range of habitat and demographic factors within those populations.
Further, establishing standard, range-wide targets for the Gunnison sage-grouse in Dove Creek and the Cerro Summit, Cimarron and Sims Mesa areas “would not be feasible or contribute to significant recovery.” The habitats in those locations nonetheless provide important connectivity between other grouse populations and so, can help maintain a degree of resiliency. These should be maintained, even if the birds don’t use them as long-term habitat, per the document.
The USFWS draft says recovery in the above Gunnison sage-grouse populations is to be measured by maintaining and improving habitats, rather than populations, to meet high male-count targets.
Priority actions listed in the draft recovery plan include taking birds from the Gunnison Basin population to other locations where numbers are lower, including Sims Mesa and Crawford.
The problem, Braun said, is there’s not clear evidence translocating birds from more robust populations to weaker ones actually builds up the latter. It can produce a temporary boost to numbers — namely, by the amount of Gunnison sage-grouse that were transported in.
“Sure, some birds have survived; some birds reproduced and some birds added to the genetic component of a population, but there’s no evidence that I can find that numbers of birds have increased, other than in the short term,” Braun said.
Among other priority actions listed in the draft recovery plan: identify and develop more tools for data collection; improve habitat quality and quantity; continue implementing road closures, season restrictions and siting roads to eliminate or minimize disturbance, as well as predator management in areas of higher predator activity.
Braun and conservation groups for which he consults said the nine-page draft recovery plan is sparse on details, and also took issue with the lack of population targets for Dove Creek, Poncha Pass, Cerro Summit/Cimarron and Sims Mesa.
The minimum viable population size should be 5,000, Braun said, and even the Gunnison Basin population is well below that.
Nor is he impressed with the draft plan’s references to other populations. “Despite the kind words in the recovery plan draft about Monticello, it’s all bogus,” Braun said, adding USFWS seems to write off the populations between Montrose and Gunnison and fails to mention the grouse on tribal lands.
“I really come back to the fact they’re going to try to make things work by transplanting the birds,” Braun said, reiterating he’s not seen evidence that strategy is effective.
The Gunnison Basin population is declining, too, and if that continues, there won’t even be birds to transport elsewhere, he said.
“I use the word ‘straggling failure.’ The other option to straggling failure is extinction, which is terrible.”
Although the draft is a starting point, it’s missing the potential for success, Braun said.
“There really isn’t any teeth anyplace. … I have great reservations about the whole plan,” he said.
The USFWS cited just a handful of studies and ignored ones concerning the effects of development and noise, said Braun and representatives for Western Watersheds Project, Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and the American Bird Conservancy.
“The plan makes vague reference to future collaboration on setting habitat goals with the counties and livestock producers who sued to block the listing in the first place,” the groups said in a statement criticizing the draft recovery plan.
Erik Molvar, of Western Watersheds Project, said the agency only undertook a cursory analysis and produced a recovery plan lacking concrete conservation requirements.
Further, the groups are concerned because the draft plan follows closely a Bureau of Land Management decision not to designate areas of critical environmental concern for the Gunnison sage-grouse as part of the Uncompahgre and Tres Rios Resource Management Plans.
The groups also want to see public meetings, not just a comment period, which is open through Dec. 31.
The agency said it developed its draft plan with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, refining it through collaboration with land management agencies, counties where the bird is found and local experts.
“The proactive conservation efforts undertaken by Gunnison County, CPW and many local citizens have already benefitted this bird,” Noreen Walsh, USFWS regional director, said in the agency’s announcement.
“Recovering this iconic species to the point that it does not need any federal protection is a shared goal.”
Braun said the Gunnison sage-grouse is in dire straits and might not be around in 20 years.
“It’s just bleak. If I could wave a magic wand, I think I know what I would do, but it wouldn’t be popular. The next two or three years are going to be critical,” he said.
“It’s not pretty and from my perspective, it’s really sad.”
