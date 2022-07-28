Purchase Access

Claiming Arch Coal has been given a “free pass to pollute,” conservation groups filed suit Tuesday against Gov. Jared Polis’ administration, alleging the state has failed to timely grant or deny a critical operating permit for the company’s West Elk Mine.

WildEarth Guardians, the Center for Biological Diversity, High Country Conservation Advocates, Sierra Club and the Wilderness Workshop are seeking a court order requiring the state Air Pollution Control Division to act on the permit application, which the company’s subsidiary filed in 2020.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

