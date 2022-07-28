Claiming Arch Coal has been given a “free pass to pollute,” conservation groups filed suit Tuesday against Gov. Jared Polis’ administration, alleging the state has failed to timely grant or deny a critical operating permit for the company’s West Elk Mine.
WildEarth Guardians, the Center for Biological Diversity, High Country Conservation Advocates, Sierra Club and the Wilderness Workshop are seeking a court order requiring the state Air Pollution Control Division to act on the permit application, which the company’s subsidiary filed in 2020.
The plaintiffs, who filed suit in Gunnison District Court, say that although Arch Resources inked an agreement to do better with pollution control and obtain a federal air quality permit, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has failed to meet the 18-month deadline to approve a major source operating permit. According to the plaintiffs, the state has left the mine to “operate without oversight.”
Matt Reed, public lands director with the Gunnison-based High Country Conservation Advocates, said the failure to comply with air quality laws is “unacceptable” to Gunnison County residents and others who value clean air. “It’s time for action, not more foot-dragging,” he said, in a news release announcing the suit.
“It’s time to put an end to Arch Coal’s free pass to pollute,” said Jeremy Nichols, climate and energy program director for WildEarth, also in the news release. “The Polis administration must follow through and ensure the West Elk Mine operates in compliance with air quality laws and protects clean air and (protects) people.”
The Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which represents the state when it is sued, does not comment on pending litigation.
Nichols on Wednesday said WildEarth has been tracking the state’s progress on the permit application and although CDPHE is moving forward, it hasn’t yet been able to commit to taking final action by any particular date.
“Our hope is that this latest lawsuit will help ensure certainty around when the application will be fully processed and when final action will actually happen,” he said.
Arch Resources and its subsidiary, Mountain Coal Company, are not named as defendants in Tuesday’s lawsuit.
The West Elk Mine operates in Gunnison County and lies close to the town of Paonia in Delta County. As described in the lawsuit, the mine is one of the biggest in the state, stretching more than 20 square miles across the Gunnison National Forest, and now produces more than 4.6 million tons of coal annually.
In March of 2020, Mountain Coal Co. applied to CDPHE’s Air Pollution Control Division for a major source operating permit, which was to have been acted on within 18 months, per the lawsuit.
Air pollution operating permits are required by federal law, although the state’s Air Pollution Control Division has been delegated the authority to issue them in Colorado. Those with such permits must annually certify that they are in compliance. The Air Pollution Control Division is to renew the permits every five years, unless it can’t ensure operations are in compliance. In those instances, the division must deny the permit, the groups’ suit states.
The deadline for the West Elk permit approval was Sept. 30, 2021, but the state defendants “have not yet acted to grant or deny the application,” plaintiffs’ attorney Katherine Merlin wrote in the complaint.
The West Elk Mine is operating without a valid major source operating permit, the plaintiffs allege, also calling the mine “a major source” of volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants.
“The defendants (state) continued, and continue to this day, to allow the West Elk Coal Mine to emit major quantities of air pollution and have never taken final action on its application for an operating permit,” the complaint states.
The plaintiffs contend this failure to act means the mine is not operating under a legally adequate permit, the requirements of which include emission limits and standards, monitoring and reporting to ensure compliance with the Clean Air Act.
The suit seeks a court order that would compel CDPHE to grant or deny the permit in 90 days. It also asks for legal costs and attorneys’ fees.
Tuesday’s lawsuit is not the first time WildEarth Guardians and others have taken legal action over the West Elk Mine. WildEarth, High Country Conservation Advocates, the Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club sued in 2020, alleging Mountain Coal Co. was illegally polluting without permits.
In January this year, the court approved a settlement that requires Mountain Coal Co. to use pollution-control equipment, as well as to obtain and comply with a Clean Air Act permit with the West Elk.
The consent decree from January states that Mountain Coal “shall not withdraw” its March 2020 operating permit application to CDPHE.
The agreement also spells out how the company is to flare emissions from ventilation boreholes.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone