Conservationists hail win for the wolves after ruling restores federal protections

Federal protections for the gray wolf, which lost them in 2020, were restored by a Feb. 10 U.S. District Court ruling.
The ruling, signed by Judge Jeffrey S. White of the Northern California District, does not restore protections to wolves in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, which were removed by federal legislation.
But White in addressing a motion for judgment filed by multiple plaintiffs found on Feb. 10 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hadn’t adequately established whether wolves outside of the core populations it had identified as healthy enough to sustain the species were in fact unthreatened.
Defenders of Wildlife, WildEarth Guardians and the Natural Resources Defense Counsel Inc. were the lead plaintiffs in three multi-party suits contesting the USFWS 2020 rule removing gray wolf protections. They broadly contended that the USFWS’ delisting rule violated the Endangered Species Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.
Prior to November 2020, when the USFWS rule became final, the gray wolf had been protected in some form since 1966.
As detailed by White’s ruling, in 1966, the government declared regional subspecies of the wolf as endangered.
In 1978, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reclassified the wolf in the Lower 48 into a single species listing, which was divided into the gray wolf population in Minnesota (threatened) and the gray wolf population in the remaining Lower 48 states and Mexico (endangered).
In 2003, the USFWS put out a rule that divided the gray wolf listing into three population segments: Eastern, Western and Southwestern. The Eastern and Western were designated as threatened, but courts in Oregon and Vermont invalidated that rule. The USFWS’ next attempt in 2007, a rule creating and delisting a Western Great Lakes population segment, also was invalidated. An attempt at a new rule in 2009 was speedily challenged because it was issued without public notice or comment. This rule was vacated with USFWS conceding it had erred.
Another de-listing attempt for this population, in 2011, was vacated by a court ruling as well.
The USFWS’ 2009 delisting of the Northern Rocky Mountain population was initially invalidated, but then was reinstated by Congress.
The Minnesota gray wolf population remained listed as threatened and the gray wolf population in 44 states and Mexico, excluding the Northern Rocky Mountain population, was listed as endangered.
The USFWS then proposed a new rule in 2019 to eliminate protections for the gray wolf throughout the United States.
The final rule, issued Nov. 3, 2020, removed Endangered Species Act protections for the wolf populations in the Minnesota- and the 44-state-populations. The rule held that neither entity qualified as a species or subspecies under the ESA, so they did not qualify for protections under the act. This rule was based on the existence and recovery of two large populations in the Northern Rocky Mountains and Great Lakes, which USFWS deemed sufficient to sustain the species.
White disagreed, finding on Feb. 10 that USFWS “did not adequately consider threats to wolves outside of these core populations. Instead, the Service avoids analyzing these wolves by concluding, with little explanation or analysis, that wolves outside of the core populations are not necessary to the recovery of the species.” In doing so, the agency “avoided assessing the impact of de-listing these wolves,” he said.
"This ruling is a huge win for wolves in states like California, Oregon, and Utah where they have yet to achieve stable, robust populations,” said Erik Molvar, a wildlife biologist and executive director with Western Watersheds Project, in a multi-party press release hailing the decision.
“We are relieved to have staved off premature delisting with this case, but there is still a huge amount of work ahead to protect wolves in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming where they face some of their biggest threats."
In Colorado, gray wolves are being reintroduced to parts of the Western Slope under a recent — and controversial — state law. Colorado Parks and Wildlife was charged with developing a management plan by Dec. 31, 2023, and has already held public engagement meetings, including one in Montrose last summer.