Construction at a military base in Colorado Springs is being deferred as part of budget shifts to pay for President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
That comes after assurances from the White House to Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner that no Colorado bases would be affected for the 2019 fiscal year.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s office says it was told by the Air Force on Wednesday that $8 million appropriated for a Space Control Facility at Peterson Air Force Base “would be cut.” A spokeswoman for the Colorado Democrat said that money was appropriated in fiscal year 2018, but that construction had been delayed.
A list released by the Department of Defense confirmed the deferment.
“Our office asked for reassurance that the project is and would continue to be a priority for the USAF in the future, and they received that assurance,” Bennet spokeswoman Courtney Gidner said.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
