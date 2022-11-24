entrepreneurial center

Region 10's new Entrepreneurial Business Resource Center is slated to open next March. The building, located at 300 Hap Court in Olathe, was once home to the Boys and Girls Club. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

Renovation has begun for Region 10’s new Entrepreneurial Business Resource Center, at a location once home to the Boys and Girls Club. The Olathe-based project is on pace to open in March next year.

Job creation and entrepreneurial support is at the heart of this new $1.2 million center, located at 300 Hap Court. The building is owned by the Montrose County Housing Authority and leased by Region 10, but supported by at least 10 regional partners.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

What's NABUR?