Consulting group finalizes housing needs report for Montrose; City holds open house on the results

Brian Points, founder of the consulting group the City of Montrose used for their housing needs assessment, shares their results with the community. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

The city of Montrose hosted an open house May 1 at the Public Safety Complex to share the results of a housing needs assessment that the city has been working on since late last year due to an increase in housing and rent prices as well as an overall lack of housing.

Jace Hochwalt, planning manager for the city, said at Monday’s open house that this trend line was “quite jarring” to see and still is for those looking to move into this community.



