Consulting group finalizes housing needs report for Montrose; City holds open house on the results

The city of Montrose hosted an open house May 1 at the Public Safety Complex to share the results of a housing needs assessment that the city has been working on since late last year due to an increase in housing and rent prices as well as an overall lack of housing.
Jace Hochwalt, planning manager for the city, said at Monday’s open house that this trend line was “quite jarring” to see and still is for those looking to move into this community.
The open house allowed the community to hear and respond to Points Consulting, who conducted this report. Hochwalt explained that, unlike previous reports done by Grand Junction or Region 10, this one is “specific to Montrose and Montrose County.”
Brian Points, president and founder of the consulting group, not only shared the results of their study that was started last October and includes 1,200 responses to a survey they conducted, but gave recommendations to the community on how to address current housing needs.
Points Consulting, based in Idaho, has done housing needs reports for cities of similar size to Montrose in states like Oklahoma, Washington and Kentucky.
Points brought up the variables that are at play when it comes to our current housing landscape, listing a rise in building costs at the national level and, locally, an influx of people moving to Montrose since 2016.
Montrose has seen strong residential growth, but not necessarily strong economic growth, stated Points, which “can distort the housing market and increase costs to a rate people can’t really afford.”
Montrose housing landscape:
Montrose has been active with housing in a couple of ways. The report states that, despite slowing down in 2019 and 2020, Montrose has “entered a housing boom” with a higher output than Colorado and the U.S.
In 2021, the number of single family permits in the city was 69 more than in 2020, with a total of 222. Multi-family units totaled 63 in 2021, which is 51 more than in 2020.
The report also found that in 2021 Montrose had 40 more housing units per 1,000 residents than the national level and 35 more than the state level.
However, Montrose has an above average number of rentals for a city of its size, explained Points.
The city of Montrose is made up of around 38% renters, while Montrose County is 29.9% renters.
In 2021, the city of Montrose had the highest number of renters, which was two percent higher than the US.
The report forecasts a demand for 1,800 more housing units between 2023 and 2040, which is a 10% change in housing units and averages out to about 215 added units per year.
“That’s actually pretty achievable given what we’ve seen over the past six years,” said Points. However, he also noted that the city needs more diversity in housing types to hit affordability measures.
“If the housing market is a track meet, basically right now we have the 100-meter dash and the 1600-meter," Points said. "Could you imagine going to a track meet and those are the only two races?”
Points Consulting takes into account death rates, birth rates and migration rates to predict population growths. Points stated that some population forecasts tend to be overinflated.
The price tag for housing and survey results:
While rent stayed stable between 2016 to 2020, Montrose has since dealt with a stark increase in rent from 2020 to 2022.
“You have rent inflation,” said Points. “You especially have rent inflation since 2020.”
One bedroom rentals have increased in price at a rate of 3.1% per year and two bedrooms at 4.9%. The biggest increase comes from studios and three bedroom units, most likely due to a lack thereof.
Home values have gone up in Montrose, although they are lower than Colorado in general. Still, Montrose’s “price to income ratio” is similar to Colorado.
“The fact that you all have lower incomes on average is more than making up for the fact that you don’t have the same cost of housing,” explained Points.
Survey results showed that 57% of responders thought the cost to purchase a home in the Montrose community was too expensive, while 62% of responders thought the cost to rent a home was too expensive.
“The home values were increasing more, but people's perception is that rent is the bigger problem because they don’t have that much money and they can’t afford it,” said Points , looking over the results of the report.
Using data from the Housing and Urban Development Comprehensive Housing Affordability Strategy Data from 2014 to 2018, about 500 of Montrose's renters of extremely low-income are found to be severely cost-burdened, meaning 50% or more of their income goes towards housing costs.
All income categories except those who were considered low-income or above median income showed a majority are cost-burdened, where 30 % to 50% of their income goes towards housing.
Workforce housing was top choice for the type of housing Montrose would like to see the most, followed by detached family homes and then attached single family housing such as townhomes or duplexes.
Maintaining lower density housing and single family units both won out as the top result for their respective questions, showing that many individuals do not prefer an increase in multi-family residences or medium density housing.
Housing affordability was by far the biggest topic within the survey.
Recommendations for combating housing issues:
Points Consulting had several recommendations for how Montrose can meet housing needs for its community, including an increase of allowance for accessory dwelling units (ADUs).
Hochwalt, who worked for the city of Grand Junction for a number of years, stated Grand Junction has allowed ADUs across all residential zone districts, allowing residences in some districts to have two within the last nine months.
Earlier this year, Grand Junction established an ADU Production Program that incentivizes property owners to keep their ADUs as long-term rentals.
Right now Montrose has 11 residential zoning districts, which does not include mixed districts.
“That’s kind of a lot for a community of this size,” claimed Points, whose team suggests Montrose retire some of these districts.
Further, Points Consulting recommends that the city allow higher density units within medium density zoning districts and that the city establishes a minimum density level within districts R3A and R4. This allows districts to be used to their zoning potential rather than take space from a medium density district and zone it for single family housing.
Lastly, the report recommends that the city improve access to non-subsidized housing units, which coincides with the suggestion to establish an affordable housing fund managed by the city of Montrose.
Montrose has a Redevelopment Overlay District (REDO) in the middle of town where certain fees are reduced and ADUs are allowed.
“We feel like that’s a really good Petri dish for trying out some things that maybe could go expanded out into a broader area,” said Points.
Hochwalt told the Daily Press that the city is currently going through a “major code consolidation process” in order to make it easier to read, but that they are “not actually revising anything in like substance.”
“That said, we’ll have phase two and phase three of this code update process that’ll likely come in the coming four months and beyond that we’ll (then) look into some of the recommendations that come out of this report,” stated the planning manager.
Overall, Hochwalt said decisions will come down to some city council direction. While some recommendations, like the expansion of ADUs, is reasonable, he continued, some suggestions to the zoning districts “might be a little much.”
Points Consulting is finalizing the report, which should be done and published online on the city of Montrose’s website in the upcoming weeks.
Hochwalt reiterates that this report is a public document.
“The assessment really is for everybody," Hochwalt said. " It’s really for the community as a whole — for the public. It’s for our private sector developers, local and regional. It’s for city staff to look at and make decisions on. It’s for our council and (decision) making bodies … also for our local businesses.”
You can go to https://points-consulting.com/ for more information on the consulting group and their previous work.