Contact tracing has played an integral role in Montrose County

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, contact tracing has been used to help identify where infectious cases begin, and where they have headed. It’s acted as a key strategy and tool in containing the virus and preventing further spread.
The method requires communication and a willingness to participate. It usually starts when a contact tracer contacts someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The tracer will ask the person who tested positive who he or she has been in contact with, and where the person has been, effectively retracing the person’s steps in hopes to stop the spread among the contacts.
In early June, Gov. Jared Polis added 800 members from Americorps and Senior Corps to help the state with contact tracing.
So what kind of role is it playing in a smaller community like Montrose?
For one, it’s helped change the behaviors in those that are exposed, said Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County’s public health adviser and pandemic specialist.
For example, when making contact with people who were infected, those people originally were set to go on a trip. But after learning about their current state, they changed those plans and instead opted to stay home and heighten mask use, Adragna said.
Also, it’s helped uncover asymptomatic cases, and learn if those people have spread it to others without knowing. A test can then be administered to that person to see if they have the virus.
Adragna said the contact tracing method has “worked out pretty well for us” thanks to a committed team of contact tracers and a local community that should be applauded for their efforts.
“Contact tracing does play a role in this,” he said.
Montrose has four contact tracers who each have 50 to 75 positive contacts in a week. If there is a rise in case count, the county has three additional contact tracers if needed. Also, the state has provided the county with backup resources, and the regional epidemiology team out of Mesa County has extended their support, as well.
“We are in a very good position with contact tracing,” Adragna said.
The method does have its challenges for contact tracers. Not every case is easy to track down.
For example, some people who tested positive didn’t do much, or any, traveling. They may have visited one of two businesses, but it’s largely easy to find out who they were in contact with.
It’s a different story for people who are much more active and visit more venues. The more places they visit, the more potential of coming into contact with other positive cases, and so on.
“Those tend to be more complicated and add another layer of complexity,” Adragna said.
Additionally, with an approved variance, people are bound to move around more, which means more chances for virus transmission.
In its latest COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Montrose County reported 14 new cases, the majority from people who have traveled, since the last report on June 7, bringing the total number of cases in Montrose to 205, according to the county's tally. The state listed 19 probable cases.
An indicator governments and local municipalities have been using during the pandemic is a term called R0 (pronounced R naught), which is a reproductive number that represents the number of new cases that can occur from one case.
At the moment, Montrose’s R0 is 1.33, Adragna said, meaning for every person infected, on average, they are infecting more than one other person (the state’s R0 is in the 1.2-1.3 range) The current figure represents a significant drop from the 2.03 reproductive number the county was experiencing in April.
Adragna expects the number to rise to 1.55 when schools reopen, but these numbers aren’t a surprise to local health officials.
“We modeled this and we prepared for it,” he said.
“This is not a time to panic. If we hold steady, we can still open up our schools, and we'll get through this.”
Test response times have been a hot topic during the pandemic.
Currently, in Montrose, the response time to determine if someone is infected or not is 5 to 10 days.
“That’s a real travesty,” Adragna said. “We need to have fast turnaround times.”
It’s important to have a rapid response, Adragna said, because it helps provide information to people exposed, and can get people back to work.
Because of the longer response, Montrose Memorial Hospital has been working with the local public health department to administer a rapid test — if the patient is showing symptoms and wants to take the test — which can reveal a presumptive positive for a hospital patient. This test will be backed up with a state test, but with the presumptive positive, contact tracers can begin the process of contact tracing rather than waiting.
Thanks to this, and additional methods used by the county, the doubling time in Montrose has lowered to 16 days, Adragna said, a far cry from the negative doubling figure the county had until May 29.
This means it will take 16 days for the number of cases to double in the county. This rate can increase at any time, of course, but it signifies a flattening of the curve.
Adragna said residents in the county shouldn't worry as the recent rise in cases were predicted in the county’s early models. In fact, Adragna gave credit to the community members for their collaboration and their part in helping contain the virus.
“Everyone in Montrose has sacrificed something during this,” he said.
“If we do our part, and we keep doing our part, we'll get through this, and 2021 can be better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.