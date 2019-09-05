Montrose County commissioners approved two expenditures to facilitate the renovation and restoration of the historic downtown courthouse.
Wednesday, they awarded a roughly $639,000 contract to Stryker & Co. to renovate the South Campus building and overhaul the parking area; this is part of a broader project to renovate the courthouse.
“This is something that is part of the process of the courthouse renovation. This is creating additional office space so it will not go to waste once we get the other key component of this project finished,” Commissioner Roger Rash said.
“It is a multi-year, multi-faceted project to renovate this old courthouse which is so important to us.”
Because of the renovation plans for the old courthouse, the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s office will shift from there to next door, where the current administration building is located. (Other county offices now in the courthouse will temporarily relocate to another county building.) Administration will move to the South Campus, sharing space with Health and Human Services — which in turn, requires renovation of the west wing.
For that project, Stryker & Company was the lowest responsive bid with the fewest exclusions, of three received, facilities program coordinator Jennifer DelTonto said. That includes bids received for the parking lot work.
Rash said he was pleased a local contractor would be doing the work, then voted with Commissioner Sue Hansen, board chairwoman, to award the contract. Commissioner Keith Caddy was absent.
The west wing work is set to begin Sept. 11 and to conclude by Jan. 17, 2020.
The commissioners later also approved a $242,160 change-order to the design-phase project now underway at the historic courthouse. This will pay for ceiling demolition on the courthouse’s upper level, to allow a further assessment of structural issues which, if found, can be addressed early on, saving the county a costly surprise down the road.
The change order allows F&D International to demolish and remove two ceilings on the top two floors of the historic building for additional structural investigations.
Even with the change order, the project is still coming in beneath the $900,000 that was approved for it, DelTonto said — F&D’s initial contract for the courthouse’s design-phase work was $620,000.
“Our recommendation is that we go ahead and do both ceilings. It opens up that entire upper structure so F&D can really give us the best information they can. That’s really what we tasked them with,” she said.
“We either spend it now, on this part of the project, or we spend it later, during the rest of demolition. I do think we’re going to get better cost estimates at the end of this. I think we’ll get a better design at the end of this, if we go ahead and allow them to complete those upper floors.”
Hansen agreed, even though she said she doesn’t like to spend more money. “I think this is the way to go. They’ll be able to see what’s up there and what is going on,” Hansen said.
“Having that exposed limits risks and when you limit risks, that lowers your costs later,” Rash said.
“The one thing we don’t want to do is have a budget and have a contractor come in and start working on this project and all of the sudden, we have a million, $2 million surprise. This is just prudent. … They can actually cost-estimate it, because they know exactly what we’ll need in items and we’ll get a better bid in the future.”
Among other county business Wednesday, the commissioners took care of a formality — approving the resolution for 3XM Grinding and Compost’s special use permit for the owners’ new venture, Thunder Mountain Organics, on Amber Road.
The new facility will compost green waste in an area zoned for agriculture; it initially drew stiff opposition from neighbors because the owners originally intended to process biosolids.
Even after they dropped that from the plan and a prohibition on such waste was added to the special use permit, opposition remained, including from Rash, who was the lone “no” vote when commissioners ultimately approved the special use permit.
The permit, among other conditions, requires a six-month review of the plant once it begins operations. The facility is also subject to state regulations.
Wednesday, Rash made the motion to approve the resolution for the permit.
“I voted against it initially, but this board, we have each others’ back,” he said. “I trust my other two board members and we’re going to make sure this works the way it is supposed to work.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
