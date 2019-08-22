The “missing link” is closer to being bridged, after Montrose County commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $393,000 bid and construction contract for the Rimrocker Trail.
The county is using a nearly $195,000 grant through Colorado Parks and Wildlife to pay part of the tab; it applied for that grant in 2017.
The Rimrocker Trail is an off-highway vehicle trail about 160 miles through red rock terrain on the West End. But OHVs are not permitted on Colorado 141 and in order to legally cross the highway, OHV riders and the county had to find alternate routing.
In 2015, the county worked with the Colorado Department of Transportation to create a route across the highway; this design was approved last year.
Prior to that, in 2016, the county obtained easements to accommodate the project; it applied for the CPW grant in 2017.
It received the grant award in 2018 after scoring the highest of 40 projects submitted for the funding, Montrose County Deputy Manager Jon Waschbusch said Tuesday.
The project makes the last 1.4-mile section of the Rimrocker Trail OHV legal, so it was dubbed “the missing link,” he said.
The county received five responsive bids, with Williams Construction Contractors coming in “well under budget,” Waschbusch said, recommending Williams be given the contract.
“I think it’s something we need to do. It’s finally going to tie it (trail) all together,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said.
Commissioner Roger Rash said having a legal crossing will take pressure off deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers who have to police OHV traffic when it illegally gets onto highways.
Also, being able to tie the final piece will help economic recovery efforts on the West End, Rash said.
“It’s a welcome addition,” he said.
“It will be wonderful when we get it done and, hopefully, it will attract more people to play in our neck of the woods, in the Nucla-Naturita area.”
Further business
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved two hangar changes at Montrose Regional Airport.
Under the first action, the county waived its right of first refusal for a hangar Rocky Beach Properties Ltd. owns at 1900 Airport Road, clearing the way for Rocky Beach to sell the hangar to No Quarter Trust.
Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold said the hangar serves no practical use for the county. He recommended the county “pass” on the opportunity to buy it and allow it to be sold to No Quarter Trust; this was unanimously approved.
Commissioners further approved a hangar lease with Western Skyways Turbine Inc., which does business as Rocky Mountain Turbine Services.
Rocky Mountain wants to move its turbine shop onto the airport and into Hangar 3A, which has been used for similar purposes in the past, thus making it a good fit, Arnold said. The lease brings the county about $32,000 a year in revenue.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
