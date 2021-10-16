With more than two weeks to go before election day, RE-1J school board candidates have raised more than three times as much money than in all other previous elections combined.
From 2011 to 2019, a combined total of $2,106 was raised by all of the candidates for school board and $4,320 was spent. But as of Oct. 15, 2021, candidates have raised a total of $7,826 and have spent $6,361.
The elevated tensions and politicization of this school board election is paralleling what’s going on in school boards around the region and the rest of the country as partisan rhetoric is taking over nonpartisan races.
A trio of candidates branding themselves as the “conservative choice” — Dawn Schieldt, Andrew Neal and Cortney Loyd — have each raised over a thousand dollars and deployed campaign material all over Montrose, which has left some of the other candidates feeling the need to play catch-up.
Campaign finance reports from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office show the heightened stakes of this year’s election. Candidates for the Montrose County School District Board filed financial disclosures for the first time in 2011, when a mere $15 was raised and only $80 spent.
Laurie Laird, the administrative assistant to the superintendent, noted that some previous races since she started at the district in 2007 had no candidates. For example, in 2015, all of the candidates ran unopposed.
One of the current candidates, District F incumbent Eric Kelley, has an “ethical dilemma” about raising money for a volunteer position of public service.
“I’ve always had an adverse reaction to all the money involved and politics in general,” Kelley said. “I just can’t do it.”
Kelley said that people have approached him about donating to his campaign, but he doesn’t want to bother. If campaign finance regulations weren’t in the way, he said he would rather give the money back to the school district.
“The process, to me, is too ugly,” Kelley said.
Kelley was appointed to his seat two years ago when nobody ran in the election. He hopes that opting out of financial politicking won’t cost him the election, “but at the end of the day, if I did that, I feel like that would be really compromising who I am.”
District E incumbent Sarah Fishering said that she wasn’t planning on spending a lot of money on the campaign — in 2017, she spent a total of $113.55 on business cards, flyers and Facebook ads — but as she started seeing signs for the conservative trio around town, she decided to amp up her campaign.
In the latest filing to the Secretary of State’s office, Fishering has raised just over $1,700 through her campaign committee. She’s spent all but $115 so far on yard signs, postcards and door hangers.
“I think that it would be better to spend that money on things in our schools than on a school board election, but saying that, I am really really grateful for the people who have ponied up money so far to help me,” Fishering said.
Fishering said she feels ethically ambiguous about spending money on the election — “it’s not something I’m super comfortable with” — but she said she realized she needed to try as hard as she could to win the election.
“I have to put my best foot forward,” Fishering said. “If that involves campaign finance, then that involves campaign finance.”
Alice Murphy, a retired teacher looking to replace termed-out incumbent Gayle Johnson, also was originally reluctant to spend on her campaign but was pressured to increase her efforts.
She has spent $800 of her own money so far on yard signs, buttons, banners and brochures, but she’s still reluctant to accept donations.
“I’m not encouraging people to donate,” Murphy said. “This is my race, I’ll do it on my own.”
No outside contributions were recorded on the latest campaign finance disclosure.
At their kickoff event at the county courthouse on Sept. 15, the trio of conservative candidates announced their campaign with impassioned speeches including appeals for donations from the public.
The group, who declined multiple requests for an in-person interview on campaign finance, said in a joint statement that their contributions are indicative of community support for change to the status quo.
“We have raised money because people believe we should be elected, for the good of our community,” the statement said. “Thank you to all the people that have helped get the word out, and also to the ones who have supported us financially … We believe this support shows how important this election is to people. They want to be heard.”
The elevated political stakes of this year’s election mirrors local and national races.
In the race for the Mesa County Valley School District 51 board, candidates have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the race, which Fishering noted could foot the bill for a teacher’s salary.
The Mesa County Republican Party has contributed $3,000 to the race in District 51, but Spencer Harman, the chair of the Montrose County GOP, said that the local party has not endorsed or contributed to school board campaigns. He added that individual members have the freedom to contribute to candidates.
Harman moderated the “Pizza and Politics” panel featuring the candidates on Sept. 23, where Jeff Bachman, the district A representative running unopposed, objected that some of the questions were too focused on “hot topics” such as critical race theory and less on the nuts and bolts of how the district functions.
School board meetings across the country have become battlegrounds for contentious cultural divides, and in some cases, board members have been threatened with violence and harassment.
Fishering said that the political overtones of this election are an abrupt departure from the friendly environment of when she was first running for the position in 2017.
“The tone of the discourse has just really changed,” Fishering said. She recalled a public forum during the previous election where she and her opponent for the seat, Alice Jean Smith, referred to each other as “running mates.”
Kelley lamented that the focus of the election has been on “low lying fruit” such as critical race theory, which is not taught in MCSD schools.
“It’s unfortunate that it’s not more focused on the issues that are more urgent and pressing to the district … Critical race theory is not a hot and burning issue inside this school district, but it is inside the campaign,” Kelley said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
