Last time we covered a classic breakfast with biscuits and sausage gravy. Today we are going to learn a summer favorite. That’s right — barbecue! We’re going to start off with a medium beef brisket. We support our local 4H and buy at the fair. This has given us some amazing local beef (well worth the time). I start with a homemade rub. I know, I know — everyone and their little dog, Spot, has their own favorite rub — so feel free to use whatever you like. I tend toward a less spicy/smoky rub and go for a nice blend of flavor that gives a well-rounded profile.
The Rub
Ingredients:
•1/2 cup Brown Sugar
•1/4 cup coarse Kosher salt
•1/4 cup coarse ground pepper, ground in a spice grinder ( tricolor peppercorn blend is great)
•1/4 cup ground coffee- I grind beans in the grinder- use your favorite
•1 tbsp. smoked paprika
•1 tbsp. onion powder
•1 tsp. ground garlic
•1 tbsp. minced dried onion
•Worcestershire
Instructions:
Our first step is to remove excess fat from the brisket- you want a good layer of fat, but too much will just make a mess.
Rub the brisket liberally with the “wash your sister sauce” (with nods to Guy Fieri) then, in a large pan — because this will be messy — coat the entire brisket in a thick layer of the rub. That’s right — get on in there!
Then we will put the brisket in a sealable container to marinate overnight. You can save the extra rub for future meals.
In the morning — while we enjoy a cup of our favorite coffee — set your oven to 225 degrees. Put your brisket in a deep pan, fat side up. Cover the whole thing in foil and put it in for 6 to 6 ½ hours. Low and slow is the secret to tender, pull apart meat. Then you will remove the brisket and let it rest. “Resting” the meat means that you’re allowing the juices in the meat time to reintegrate. This applies to pretty much any kind of meat, so that when you cut it the juice won’t run out leaving you with tough dry meat. Let it rest with the foil on for about 20 minutes. If you prefer to use a smoker or grill for the cooking, by all means, use whatever cooking method you prefer.
Now, while the brisket is cooking, it’s time for the sauce!
BBQ sauce is perhaps more personal and passionate than your favorite sports team or favorite color — or even your favorite child. People have been known to start feuds over differences of opinion in BBQ sauce. Every state has “their” sauce, and every region of those states has “ their” variation — but in order to avoid a war — we’re going to learn a standard tomato- and brown sugar-based sauce that you can add to or subtract from to achieve your own bliss.
The Sauce
Ingredients:
•15 oz. can of tomato sauce
•1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
•1/2 cup molasses
•1/2 cup brown sugar
•2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
•1 tsp. ground mustard
•1 tsp. onion powder
•1 tsp. smoked paprika
•1 tsp. ground black pepper
•1/8 tsp. garlic powder
•1 tbsp. local honey
•1 tbsp. bourbon (optional — but very tasty)
•1 dash sriracha (or your favorite hot sauce)
Instructions:
Mix all the ingredients in a medium saucepan and bring to a slow rolling boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer and let the sauce cook down. You will want to stir frequently with a wire whisk to keep the sauce from burning and to get a nice smooth texture. The nice thing about BBQ sauce is that you have a lot of different options. If you don’t like one ingredient you can leave it out or substitute something else to get the sauce to your own taste.
Now that you have let the brisket rest, slice it in 1/4 inch slices and let folks add as much sauce as they want. Serve with some fluffy baked potatoes and some fresh sweet corn. Now sit back and enjoy the happy sounds of people enjoying a great meal.
Until next time, bon appétit.
