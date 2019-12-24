Sixteen youngsters from Montrose County, including the West End, hit Target Saturday, shopping for Christmas gifts with members and officers from area public safety agencies as part of the annual Heroes for Kids. The event pairs children selected through their schools with police officers, deputies, troopers, wildlife officers, public and private firefighters and dispatchers, who take them on a shopping spree, with funds donated throughout the year.
Saturday began at the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, where kids loaded up with their shopping partner and traveled to McDonald’s on South Townsend Avenue for breakfast and then, it was off to Target, where they also got help wrapping what they bought — and a visit from Santa Claus. Then it was back to the MCSO for a big surprise: donated bicycles.
