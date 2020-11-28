The COVID-19 pandemic has had a sweeping effect on people and the economy, but when it comes to the governor’s wish list for a special legislative session, local lawmakers have a question: Where’s the money going to come from?
“I’m not sure what the sources for those dollars are,” said Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, who represents the 58th House District. “Do we have them, or are we negative spending on something we hope is coming in? Are they coming out of reserves?”
Governor Jared Polis called for a special legislative session, to begin Monday. He is asking the General Assembly to take action on several needs:
• Small business relief for establishments that have struggled to stay open at lower capacities, as demanded under COVID restrictions. The governor has suggested emergency sales tax relief by allowing such businesses as restaurants to retain up to $2,000 per month of the 2.9% gross state sales tax they collect, so that they can pay employees, rent and overhead. He has also suggested a waiver of certain licensing fees.
• Child care support, to help prevent closures of child care facilities, which are crucial to an economy supported by working parents. The governor suggested sustainability grants for existing child care providers and support for child care start-up or expansion costs;
• Housing and direct rental assistance, as Paycheck Protection Program and enhanced unemployment benefits come to an end.
• Increasing broadband access in better support of remote learning, especially for students without appropriate internet access.
• Food assistance, for which demand is increasing because of the pandemic, and at a time when federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for hunger relief is set to end. Polis suggested the Legislature consider support for the existing food pantry assistance program within the state Department of Human Services to help food pantries and food banks purchase food.
• Utilities assistance to help those who are unemployed or under-employed keep the heat on, such as by supporting the Energy Outreach Colorado low-income assistance program;
• Public health response, by appropriating funding to the state’s disaster emergency fund for public health expenses related to the pandemic.
“We are living in a moment of unprecedented urgency,” Polis said in a statement announced the special session.
“We will act to support our small businesses who face challenging months ahead, provide relief to hardworking people, support child care, and improve broadband access for students and educators. I thank legislative leadership for their support and collaboration during this challenging time for our state.”
Polis in an executive order stated the Legislature should take action with respect to the above-listed points.
State Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, said it is difficult to comment on the list to be considered during the special session when it’s not entirely clear where funding will come from.
“That’s the question. That’s the gorilla in the room, is where is the funding coming from?” he said. “What program is going to have to take a haircut in order to fund this if the remedy is not there?”
Because of the state’s balanced budget amendment, Colorado cannot deficit-spend, he said.
As to a sales tax holiday, the question is again where the revenue comes from when the sales tax is not being collected, Coram also said. The state just came off a $3.3 billion shortfall, of which $2.5 billion was from tax cushions and one-time cuts that are no longer available, he said.
“Lots of questions have to be answered here. I don’t think anybody can deny the need, but the question is, ‘How?’” Coram added.
Nothing leaps to mind as an easy trim to make, Coram said.
“We have an obligation to education, to health. Without really getting into it, I don’t know. One possibility is furloughing state workers and that’s probably not a good option,” he said.
“They’re going to have to show it to me. I certainly understand we are the land of unintended consequences. This may end up being one of those.”
Coram and Catlin have previously sponsored successful broadband measures.
Coram said he will be introducing a bill in the upcoming special session to address access to dark fiber on transmission lines. The bill he has in mind is one that would expand the definition of an electric utility, with regard to the installation of broadband internet service infrastructure on an electric utility easement.
Catlin said there is a need for more broadband access in the 58th and he would like to see it expanded as well as know how fast expanded broadband could be implemented.
“On the Republican side, we’re looking at this as an opportunity to talk about how deep we are going to get, and is there some way of coercing the governor into talking to the Legislature more often,” Catlin said.
“The emergency powers that he has have been exercised now for months. The people voted for a Legislature. We need to be consulted and in on some of those discussions. Maybe some of those things can come from this (special session), too.”
Catlin also wants to discuss who should be helped first and how. Further, with virus case counts as high as they have been trending, he questions how the public might be able to testify.
The state’s businesses are teetering on the edge and are not recovering as rapidly as had been hoped, he also said.
Catlin also said he needs a formal proposal for enhancing public health support. Because federal reimbursements can take a long time, the Legislature needs to know how long the state will carry the load.
“If people are hurting, we’re going to have to do something. You just can’t let your people go hurting and public health right now is on everyone’s priority list,” Catlin said.
“I think we should have had it (conversation) months ago,” Coram said. “We should have had it when the CARES funds came through and money was allocated, and 59 counties got left out through the legislation.”
The Legislature has the opportunity to help businesses, Coram said, pointing to the Durango Mall. A representative there contacted Coram after new COVID restrictions went into effect and said the mall would have to close to comply, because malls fell under “indoor events.” Coram was able to secure a change to the applicable executive order.
“How are they going to survive if they had to shut the place? Is that mall any more of a super spreader than a big box store? No. Thankfully (state) did listen,” Coram said.
“That’s the key. We’ve got to work through this together and if you don’t have communication with those making the decisions, you’re kind of shut out.”
The growing case numbers are a concern for Catlin, but, he said, he sees people trying to do their part to flatten the curve.
“I think people are trying to live up to the responsibility. It’s troublesome times. It seems it is the best time for everyone to try to cooperate,” Catlin said.
“Our hometowns and our families are at risk and our state is at risk. It’s going to take everyone trying to help.”
