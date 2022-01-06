At the first meeting of the Forum after a COVID-related hiatus, State Sen. Don Coram had a lively discussion with constituents, many of whom he knew by first name, about his hopes and concerns for the upcoming legislative session.
At the Wednesday morning Forum, Coram only directly addressed the Congressional primary, which is scheduled for June 28, in a brief response to a question from an audience member about how to support him in his freshly announced bid for the office.
“That’s a very simple answer: The papers have been filed and the official announcement will be coming on Friday,” Coram said.
The Montrose Daily Press reported on Wednesday morning that Coram will be running to unseat first-term Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Silt.
This spring will be busy for Coram: in addition to fulfilling his duties as a state senator during the legislative session — scheduled between Jan. 12 and May 11 — he’ll also be campaigning.
Coram’s 11-year run at the capitol in Denver is coming to an end at the end of this year because of shifts in the legislative boundaries, but he assured the audience members that they will be “in good hands” with the new representatives in the state Senate.
The northeast corner of Montrose County, which includes the cities of Montrose and Olathe, will now be in the 5th Senate District. Bob Rankin, a Republican from Carbondale, is the state senator for the area that encompasses much of the central Western Slope, including Gunnison and Pitkin County.
The rest of Montrose County will remain in the 6th Senate District, which encompasses the counties in the Southwest corner of the state. The independent redistricting commission also moved to fold the San Luis Valley into the district, which will be represented by Republican Cleave Simpson of Alamosa — whom Coram described as a “wonderful guy.”
“I consider myself a moderate and I do not apologize for that,” Coram said. “But I’m going to tell you that Cleave Simpson is every bit as moderate as I am.”
But without directly mentioning his Congressional bid, Coram referenced his industrious track record of introducing legislation and sponsoring an average of 43 bills per year, which he attributed to his bipartisan spirit.
“In Washington, D.C., we are so polarized and divided, with no intentions at this time of changing that,” Coram said. “I don’t see the leadership of either side willing to make that move to reach across.”
Coram said that last year’s legislative session went reasonably well with a few disagreements, such as the farm labor bill, which allowed farmworkers to earn the state minimum wage, among other provisions. Coram, along with all other Colorado Senate Republicans, voted no on the bill.
“I don’t know what the long term effect is, but it’s there,” Coram said.
One of Coram’s priorities for the upcoming legislative session is restructuring the state fair board to be more geographically diverse and organized by the state’s agricultural districts instead of Congressional boundaries.
He also mentioned a few education-related initiatives, including school safety and retaining quality teachers in rural districts through higher salaries.
“I’ve always said that the only way we keep teachers in rural Colorado is by buying subscriptions to FarmersOnly.com,” Coram joked.
He added that many teachers have a difficult time finding affordable housing in the area — “this is a very hot market.”
Coram also discussed a school safety bill that had been progressing through committee two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic started.
School buses traveling through rural areas with spotty cell phone service can be vulnerable whenever something happens, but Coram talked about installing communication devices in school buses that still function when coverage is bad.
“COVID basically stopped everything: We lost 25% of our projected budget, but since then we have recovered … I think we’re going to be able to do some things with one-time dollars that can actually make a difference,” Coram said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.