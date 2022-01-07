After filing paperwork on Monday, Don Coram made an official announcement at a Grand Junction coffeehouse that he is challenging Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Coram touted his record of passing bills and collaborating with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the Colorado General Assembly, where he has represented Montrose for the past 11 years.
He said he’s running for Congress to put “policy over politics” because legislators who favor “rhetoric over results” and excessive partisanship pose a threat to democracy.
“I’m going to give a notice to the parties, Republican and Democrat: if you think rhetoric and confusion and trying to tear down our nation is your secret to success — if you think that’s your future — I’m going to tell you right now: your party has no future,” Coram said.
“This country can no longer wait for things to change.”
Don Coram doesn’t think “moderate” is a dirty word — and he thinks the majority of electors agree.
Coram had been thinking about running for Congress for a while, he told the Montrose Daily Press on Tuesday night. But after the shift in legislative boundaries ousted him from his state Senate seat, trying for national office became a realistic next step.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert released a one-sentence press release Friday morning about Coram, attacking his history of collaborating — and voting — with Democrats.
"Anyone who has looked at Don Coram's voting record knows he is a self-serving, super-woke social liberal who would have a far better chance of winning the Democrat nomination (sic),” the statement read.
When a reporter at the event asked Coram if he was “super woke,” he said, “Apparently so! I woke up at about 6:30 this morning … If that’s the only thing they can get at me, bring it on.”
Boebert hinted at Coram’s bipartisan style when she formally announced her re-election bid in Grand Junction on Dec. 31, saying “I’m certainly not a good old boy who goes along to get along,” as the Colorado Sun reported.
Other freshman Republican Congress members with right-wing convictions, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, are also facing primary challenges.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
