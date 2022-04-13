Don Coram, outgoing state senator, is officially on the GOP primary ballot for Congressional District 3.
Coram, a Montrose Republican whose eligibility to retain his state senate seat fell to redistricting, petitioned onto the primary ballot for U.S. Congress, clearing the threshold for valid signatures with 1,563 verified by the Colorado Secretary of State.
A second potential challenger for the GOP nomination, Marina Zimmerman, bowed out of the race “with a heavy heart” after failing to receive enough delegates.
Coram faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the June primary. Boebert handily won placement on the primary ballot during the county state assemblies held last week.
“I feel very good. We got a lot of great support throughout the state. We have a ground team ready to go to work,” Coram said April 8, when he was waiting for the Secretary of State to verify the nearly 2,000 signatures he submitted. “If I didn’t think I could win it, I wouldn’t have done it.”
He reiterated his optimism Tuesday, when the signatures were verified. “It was a message a lot of people felt needed to be out there. We feel very good about it,” he said.
Boebert’s campaign in an email predicted defeat for Coram.
“Don Coram is a corrupt liberal who buddies up to Democrats every chance he gets. Corrupt Coram will be soundly defeated in the Republican primary because Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is the only conservative in this race,” her campaign said.
“The first casualty is the truth and that’s the sad part,” Coram said, accusing his rival’s campaign of “bald faced lies.”
In January, a website, corruptcoram.com, made multiple claims about Coram using his position as a legislator for his own benefit. The Boebert campaign publicized and summarized the website in a news release.
Coram denies the claims made on the site, particularly alleged ethics violations and claims about the hemp-related legislation he introduced.
Coram said he looks forward to debating Boebert in person and suggested four debates, which he said could be held at four colleges/universities in the 3rd Congressional District: Colorado Mesa University, Adams State College, Fort Lewis College and Colorado State University-Pueblo.
“Stop the lying, sit down and talk about the policies and issues and what’s good for Colorado,” Coram said.
Coram said his goal is to represent Colorado, especially when it comes to issues such as water, which will require storage projects and efficiencies.
“It’s about doing the job you were sent to do. This is not a reality TV program. This is not an interview for your next TV appearance. It’s about doing the job,” Coram said.
The victor in GOP primary battle will face one of three Democrats who are seeking their party’s nomination for the U.S. House. Sol Sandoval landed on the ballot by securing more than 46% of delegates at the Democratic Party State Assembly. Adam Frisch and Alex Walker both successfully petitioned onto the ballot.
“I am the proud Latina daughter of a union family, working class immigrants and naturalized citizens who came to this country seeking a better life for themselves,” Sandoval said in a campaign statement. “I’m the first in my family to graduate from college and I will always fight for working families and better opportunity for all.
“My campaign has been built and will be built on those values. As a community organizer, I can bring people together and my goal will be to unify everyone, not tear communities apart. And as a bilingual Latina I believe I can speak to every corner of this district and engage people who have felt left out and left behind for too long.”
On the state level, Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, is the lone GOP candidate for House District 58. Redistricting carved out a chunk of Montezuma County from the district and put portions of eight counties into it. The district includes Montrose County as well as about one-third of Delta County and Gunnison, Ouray and Hinsdale counties.
“We did well in those new counties. I’m going to be the candidate in the 58th on the Republican side,” Catlin said.
Catlin has garnered a challenger in Kevin Kuns, who has filed with the Colorado Secretary of State to run for House District 58.
Kuns is chairman of the Montrose County Democratic Party. At the multi-county assembly for House District 58, Kuns received a floor nomination to run and then filed paperwork within four days of adjournment.
Kuns did not immediately have a comment, but plans on additional announcements.
Catlin, in speaking of the assembly, said he’d been pleased to see many first-time delegates. “We’re starting to see new people show up and that’s a good thing. We’re working on building our bench,” the incumbent state representative said.
Montrose County Republican Party interim Chair Scott Riba could not be reached for comment prior to deadline. County-level partisan offices were not contested — a challenger for clerk and recorder dropped out after the county assembly.
Kuns said his party’s ultimate candidate for Congress will represent a welcome change. He said plenty of people, including Republicans, are fed up with falsehoods about the 2020 election and occurrences like the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by people intent on stopping the certification of the Electoral College.
Kuns said he’s also seeing a shift to more unaffiliated voters. “I think what you’re seeing in the 3rd Congressional District is there is probably a 10% swing” to an increase in unaffiliated voters. “Why is that? We’re not having that many people move in,” he said.
Since the passage of Proposition 108 in 2016, Colorado has a semi-open primary system under which unaffiliated voters receive primary ballots for both Democratic and Republican candidates. They can vote and return one ballot (not both). A recent lawsuit alleged the open primary system was unconstitutional; it was dismissed on Monday.
Kuns said he believes that come June, there could be as many unaffiliated voters as registered Republicans in the district. “I believe in my heart that America is waking up, that we’re never going to get anywhere if we stay divided,” Kuns said.
Editor’s note: Additional stories about the 3rd Congressional District race are planned.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.