Coram urges alternative to proposed U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek closures for two-year safety project

Major safety improvements are in store for a stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, but State Sen. Don Coram sees major headaches for motorists and the economy, if the Little Blue Creek Canyon project proceeds in accordance with the current plan.
The highway between mile markers 123 and 127, about 30 miles east of Montrose and 30 miles west of Gunnison, would be closed for 19 hours a day, and for up to two years. The project start date has been delayed to April of 2021 and Coram is hopeful the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration will heed Western Slope residents and come up with a different plan. He will be hosting a Sept. 21 meeting, slated for 10 a.m. at the Montrose County Event Center.
“I think there is some flexibility we can work with. They need to know this is not a workable solution as presented,” Coram said Tuesday.
CDOT and the highway administration cite eight fatalities over the past decade and 230 crashes between 2000 and 2018 among their reasons for the project.
“This, coupled with the fact that it can be hard to negotiate large, slow-moving recreation vehicles and trucks through the canyon, makes the canyon a challenging driving environment for everyone,” the agencies’ fact sheet states.
“This project is designed to make the canyon safer and improve the driving experience between Gunnison and Montrose.”
The project entails realignment, widening to two 12-foot travel lanes with two 4-foot-wide paved shoulders, guardrail replacement, additional rockfall catchment areas, new signs, and striping.
Another segment of the project entails realignment and widening the highway into two 12-foot travel lanes with two 8-foot-wide paved shoulders, new signs and striping.
The $40 million project is funded in part by a $20 million award to CDOT through the Federal Lands Access Program grant and is anticipated to begin next April, continuing through 2023.
The work requires significant rock blasting, rock excavation and retaining wall construction, necessitating closure, and because of the nature of the work, it is not safe to conduct blasting operations at night.
“Rock blasting, in particular, is extremely difficult to do at night when darkness can obscure loose rocks and material … creating unsafe situations for workers and the traveling public. By working day and night, crews will be able to do rock blasting and scaling work safety during daylight hours and truck-hauling operations during nighttime hours to remove the material from the canyon,” CDOT and the highway administration said.
CDOT has proposed single-lane, alternating traffic on the highway from 6:30 — 8:30 a.m.; 12:30 — 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 — 7:30 p.m.
The road would be fully open to two-way traffic on weekends. Weeknight full road closures would be in effect from 7:30 p.m. — 6:30 a.m., April — mid-October, depending on weather.
Coram said as it stands, U.S. 50 would be closed for all but a few hours a day, which significantly affects a region that is reliant on truck transport of goods.
“You have a two-hour window each way in the morning; a one-hour window in the afternoon and a two-hour window in the evening,” Coram said.
“Anybody going east, you’ve got 30 minutes going east to get across the road, or going west.”
Motorists will also be contending with a backlog of truck and larger vehicle traffic that is also trying to hit the same narrow windows, he said.
The west end weekday closures are anticipated to be complete by the end of July, then single-lane, alternating traffic operations would allow weekday access to Arrowhead from Montrose; weeknight closures are still anticipated.
People who live in the Arrowhead development will retain access to their homes and access to recreational areas along the highway are to be maintained, although motorists may experience delays accessing or exiting them.
CDOT said it is working with mail and package delivery services to determine the best way to maintain such services for residents and businesses.
The second year of construction would have single-lane, alternating traffic operations during weekday, daytime hours and again would be fully open weekends. Weeknight road closures would be in effect from 7:30 p.m. — 6:30 a.m. from April to mid-October, again, depending on weather.
If a third year of work is necessary, there would be similar travel restrictions.
CDOT envisions motorists being able to use Colorado 92 as an alternate route; trucks and RVs longer than 65 feet, as well as vehicles hauling hazardous materials, will have to use I-70 or U.S. 160, or time their trips so that they can be on 50 when it is open.
Cycling on U.S. 50 would be prohibited during the project.
Coram said the alternate routes are not without issues. Wide loads would not be able to get through on Colorado 92, which would harm larger contractors. Although CDOT would halt work and reopen U.S. 50 if I-70 is shut down, U.S. 50 would still only be open for single-lane, alternating traffic, Coram said.
“It’s been planned on being a one-lane road for two years, is the way (it’s) been explained,” he said.
“I think we had a pretty good situation showing what would happen when I-70 was shut down with the fires (Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek). I think we have grounds for a good conversation,” Coram added.
Local and regional authorities have long advocated for safety improvements on area highways to be included in CDOT’s projects budget. Coram said, however, that there are more dangerous routes with more pressing needs than Little Blue Creek Canyon, such as U.S. 550 south, between Montrose and Ridgway, which in a three-year span between 2015 and 2018 saw six fatalities. (CDOT has approved installing rumble strips to alert drivers from straying out of lane.)
“There’s been a lot more fatalities south of Montrose than east of Montrose over the 20-year span, I can tell you that,” Coram said.
He agreed safety must be addressed in Little Blue Creek Canyon. “But the cure might be worse than the disease, as far as the economy,” he said.
“ … We can’t handle another hit like this after COVID. It’s just not possible.”
Coram said he isn’t sure what alternatives might be to the existing project plans.
“Hopefully it’s a negotiable situation we can do. … Hopefully, CDOT will hear the people and realize that we need an alternative,” he said.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the Sept. 21 meeting, to which CDOT representatives have also been invited.
More information on the project can be found here.
