CORE Act legislation package clears U.S. House

The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act and related legislation is a step closer to becoming law, after passing the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday.
The measure, also called the CORE Act, is part of a package of public lands bills that include the Colorado Wilderness Act and protections for the Grand Canyon. The package, Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act (PAW+), or H.R. 803, passed by a vote of 227 to 200.
The CORE Act preserves about 400,000 acres of public lands. Among these are designated wilderness areas of the San Juan mountains. The act would also formally define the boundary of Curecanti National Recreation Area, as well as preserve the Continental Divide, Camp Hale and the Thompson Divide.
The Colorado Wilderness Act, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colorado, designates 1.5 million acres of public land as wilderness; protects 1.2 million acres of public land from new oil, gas and mining claims and incorporates more than 1,200 river miles into the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
“It is fantastic to see the CORE Act pass out of the House. Now, I look forward to the Senate following the leadership of Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper by passing this important bill,” said Bruce Noble, retired National Park Service superintendent of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti, in a provided statement.
“Among the many good things that the CORE Act will bring to Colorado, it will be so important to finally have authorizing legislation for Curecanti National Recreation Area for the first time since it was established in 1965.”
Representative Lauren Boebert, who represents Montrose and the rest of the 3rd Congressional District, voted no on the public lands package, calling it a “partisan land grab” that would kill jobs, limit outdoor recreation, impede public access, worsen the challenges of fighting wildfires, stifle energy production and “lock up” 3 million acres of public lands.
“Even though local stakeholders will be harmed dramatically by these bills, no swamp politician bothered to ask the people for real input and they did not consult with my office before trying to shut down my district,” Boebert said in a press release, referring to H.R. 803 as a whole.
“After a year of overly restrictive lockdowns and regulations on our daily lives, the last thing communities in my district need is further restrictions imposed by government limiting what they can do on public lands. Denver politicians should focus on their own district and stay out of mine.”
Boebert offered nearly a dozen amendments to the bill package, whose opponents also include the Colorado Farm Bureau and Mesa, Montezuma and Dolores counties’ governments. The rest of Colorado’s GOP House delegation also voted no.
Representative Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, said previously the CORE Act will help protect the state’s thriving, multi-billion-dollar outdoor recreation economy. For more than 10 years, local communities statewide and “countless Coloradans” collaborated on the legislation, Neguse said.
A Zogby Strategies poll showed 84% of lawmakers in support of the CORE Act, including 77% of Republicans surveyed. Among categories of voters, 75% hunters surveyed and 81 percent of anglers were in support.
The San Juan mountains component “has enjoyed remarkably consistent and broad support, including (in) all three counties where the lands are located, five major municipalities, over 120 local businesses and a wide array of affected stakeholders,” The Wilderness Society wrote in a Friday press release hailing the House passage. These stakeholders include ranchers, landowners, recreation groups, a mining company, a ski resort and sportsmen, the Society said.
Citing “decades-long collaboration” and the threat of climate change, the Society urged the Senate to move quickly and pass H.R. 803.
