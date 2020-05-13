After revenue loss and rising expenses from pandemic, Montrose Memorial cuts 19 jobs

Faced with revenue loss stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Montrose Memorial Hospital on Wednesday cut 19 positions, across 12 departments.
“These decisions are very difficult and not made without angst and sadness,” CEO James Kiser said, in the hospital’s announcement of the layoffs.
“We’re doing all we can to recover from the financial losses due to COVID-19 and to ensure that MMH will be here to care for our communities in the future.”
In addition to all other cost-reduction measures MMH has taken, the staff reductions amount to about $600,000 in expense savings.
The hospital has also delayed hiring positions; reduced pay across the board; decreased its capital spending and reduced employee benefits.
The pandemic response led to elective procedures being canceled for several weeks, which bit into the hospital’s already lean finances. The hospital has estimated a loss of between $4 million and $5 million for the month of April.
The hospital had to take on additional expenses in ensuring an adequate response to the pandemic, including by establishing a COVID-19 unit and developing a resource pool to provide medical care; adding screeners at all hospital entrances, and increasing sterilization efforts in all areas of the hospital.
Hospital leadership and Montrose Memorial Hospital Inc.’s board of directors are undertaking restructuring steps to keep the hospital sustainable, the announcement said. Federal funding received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, was in the millions, but isn’t enough for one month of hospital operation costs.
“The hospital is working hard to secure funding from several sources, including a line of credit. We received $7.4 million from the CARE funds which covers only 23 days of hospital operations,” Kjersten Davis, MMHI board chairwoman, said, also in the announcement.
“In addition, we received $15.6 million from CMS through the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program. These funds will have to be repaid beginning 121 days after receipt of the funds.
“The board members are also agonizing over the decisions that have to be made and know it is our responsibility to do all we can to keep MMH viable and here for the future.”
Montrose Memorial, with more than 700 employees, is the second largest employer in the county.
The employees who lost their jobs were provided with information about assistance through the Colorado Workforce Center, counseling and other services through the hospital’s employee assistance program.
The job losses do not affect hospital leadership’s support for Montrose County’s application for a variance to the state’s safer-at-home orders, a spokeswoman said. The application for variance is based in part on the ability of local resources, including MMH, to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases.
