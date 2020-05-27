Street by street, parishioners at Cedar Creek Church drove and prayed, after the pandemic declared over the viral illness COVID-19 shut the doors of their physical church. They held prayer walks. They implemented online service options, as did many churches in town. And now, with the variance Montrose County secured from Gov. Jared Polis’ “safer at home” order, they will be able to meet in person, albeit at a reduced capacity.
“We are going to carefully reopen,” said the Rev. Curt Mudgett of Cedar Creek Church (222 S. Townsend Ave.), who is also vice president of the Association of Montrose Churches.
“We take seriously all the precautions…We’re very excited about re-gathering and we want to do it safely.”
Mudgett said Iglesia Punto Alto, a Spanish-language church that meets in the Cedar Creek building, also plans to resume services this week.
By contrast, the Montrose United Methodist Church is holding off on in-person services for now.
“We are not opening our doors for worship until we know it is safe for all of our people,” the Rev. Lisa Petty said, noting a number of her parishioners are in the age grouped deemed to be most at risk for COVID-19.
“This is a struggle. We have been notified by our insurance carrier that our insurance would not cover it, would there — heaven forbid — be an outbreak they could trace back to the church.”
Petty said that as the pastor, she could be held personally liable, as could UMC’s laity board.
“That is not something that we are ready to take on. Our insurance carrier has encouraged us to abide by all CDC guidelines. The CDC (Centers for Disease control and Prevention) guidelines say we should not be opening our doors to people older than 65. … We’re being cautious,” she said.
The church does not want to be in the position of excluding anyone, nor does it want to place staff and volunteers in the position of making health calls that are best left to medical professionals, Petty said.
Polis’ executive orders issued over the COVID-19 pandemic deemed houses of worship as essential, however, those same orders precluded and continue to preclude gatherings of more than 10 people. When that restriction went into effect, many Montrose churches implemented online streaming options to continue worship services.
On May 13, Montrose County, with backing from the City of Montrose and health partners, formally applied for a variance to Polis’ safer at home order. The variance, approved Sunday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, allowed gyms, churches and restaurants to operated at a reduced capacity, with restrictions and precautions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“We are pleased that the state thought our application warranted the variance,” Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said. “We’re ready to start looking at the interpretation and meet with churches and the restaurant folks to make sure everyone understands what the parameters are, and how they can best keep everything safe.”
Church180, at 2303 S. Townsend Ave., plans to reopen Sunday, the Rev. Bryan Lark said. To achieve the proper social distancing and not exceed the capacity allowed under the variance, the church will hold two different services, one at 9 a.m. for those whose last names begin with the letters A to K and one at 10:30 a.m. for those with last names L to Z.
“We will practice social distancing, have sanitation stations available, limit handshaking and hugs and supply masks for those wishing to use them,” Lark said.
He said the building will be disinfected before, between and after services. Because young children tend not to understand social distancing, no childcare will be available.
Cedar Creek and UMC will continue their live stream options, their pastors said.
Mudgett said some of his parishioners are choosing to remain home because of medical advice or personal preference.
"We don’t expect everyone and therefore, we are going to continue to live stream so that if people are not quite ready, they’ll have the opportunity to still feel like they’re joining with us,” he said.
Petty said her church’s online services continue, as does outreach for those without internet. The church previously delivered Chromebooks that were preloaded with worship services.
“We’re being really creative, but also really cautious with members,” Petty said.
Church leadership is discussing the next steps.
“But we are not jumping back into in-person worship,” she said.
Montrose UMC previously provided the site for lunches Monday - Friday, which were furnished by the charity Shepherd’s Hand. The pandemic suspended those meals.
Petty said the church trustees are in discussions with Shepherd’s Hand to phase back in the lunch program, in accordance with the variance’s requirements. This tentatively would entail limited seating, on a rotational basis, with sanitization in between seatings, and no more buffet-style meals.
“We do care so much about continuing the program,” Petty said.
Mudgett’s church is the host site for Shepherd’s Hand’s food and commodity distribution, which continues during the pandemic, and which became all the more vital because of the way the pandemic affected the lunches at UMC, as well as pushed more people onto unemployment.
The food pantry Shepherd’s Hand operates at Cedar Creek Church was very busy, Mudgett said, adding he is grateful for the partnership.
The state’s guidelines have given rise in some quarters to concerns over the First Amendment’s protection of religion from governmental interference.
“There are opinions all over the map,” Mudgett said.
“We are concerned, but we also feel like nobody was dictating the content of what we were doing. It was just a matter of making adjustments as far as the quote-unquote ‘place’ (of worship). We had to do it over technology and we’re grateful for that provision. We don’t feel agitated or trying to pick a fight.
“We are grateful about the opening up, though. That’s pertinent for the kind of healthy church.”
The Methodist church’s members still were able to meet in small groups, such as at back-porch Bible studies, and members are still able to pray with each other from safe distances, Petty said.
“We are called upon to make sacrifices for the health and well-being of our neighbors, as everyone is our neighbor. Sometimes, that sacrifice means we don’t have in-person worship,” she said.
"…There’s nothing being infringed upon as far as individuals or groups being told they cannot worship,” she said.
Mudgett said the pandemic and restrictions revealed hidden opportunities.
“You begin to look at life differently, and there’s more intentionality. People reaching out to neighbors is one thing. It was definitely not a hunker down, just look out for ourselves. I’m really proud of our people,” he said.
“That tells you God is sovereign and in control…It’s not woe is me, or woe is us. It’s ‘What does He have for us today?’ It just looks a little different,” Mudgett added.
“The one thing that emerged that is important to identify is the fact that there is a deeper burden to pray for our community. I’m really thankful for that. That’s calling us to get back on task for what we’re really purposed to do as investors for Christ.”
Petty hopes for the day her church can open its doors, but expressed the Christian belief that a church is not a building, but rather, a community of believers.
“It does grieve me that we cannot be together in person, but I’m so aware of the movement of the Holy Spirit outside of the church walls,” Petty said.
