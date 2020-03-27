Airport traffic plunges as COVID-19 precautions rise

A month ago, business was soaring at Montrose Regional Airport, which had logged about 320,000 people coming through the terminal in 2019.
Since the novel coronavirus-19 pandemic, traffic has dropped sharply — there were only four passengers at the airport Wednesday, Montrose County Director of Aviation Lloyd Arnold said, and the facility hasn’t had more than 20 passengers, inbound or outbound, in more than a week.
“This is probably the biggest hit to aviation, probably in the history of aviation in America,” Arnold said.
“ We’re not going to have a lot of answers until we see how long this is going to last and then how quickly it ramps up after we get past this.”
Governor Jared Polis’ statewide stay-at-home order has not greatly affected airport traffic, which was already low when the order was issued later Wednesday, Arnold said on Thursday.
Montrose Regional was at last report bringing in two flights a day from Denver via United; American Airlines has suspended flights into Montrose and its daily flights to Dallas that were secured through the Colorado Flight Alliance have also stopped.
“We were fluctuating between to four flights and that was a very fluid situation. As far as I know — and it could change — we have two flights a day from Denver,” Arnold said Wednesday. He added Thursday he was waiting to hear further decisions by the airlines.
The daily flights to Dallas could resume June 4, said Matt Skinner, CEO of the flight alliance. (The alliance guarantees a certain number of sold seats to bring bigger carriers into Montrose Regional.)
“The airlines actually have been great partners in helping us ramp down the season early, with the governor’s mandated closure of the ski resorts,” Skinner said.
“We’re well-practiced at seasonal fluctuations of flights, but this one definitely came quickly and early. It’s really been a team effort with all the airlines in Montrose, to get our guests home and keep business people flying at the baseline of service.”
Skinner said for now, the CFA’s summer schedule is in place and set to ramp up in June; it is to include a new weekend flight to San Francisco.
“Everyone’s holding the course. In all parts of these operations, everyone is doing their best. Obviously, the priority is the current flights and making sure they get to where they need to go,” Skinner said.
“We’re also looking to the far side of this arc and are optimistic the travel industry will recover healthily. It will take some time, but we are appreciative of our partners’ flexibility in this and their planning in the long term as they focus on the issues at hand.”
Nationally, the Transportation Security Administration reported being down 86 percent on processing passengers, based on Tuesday numbers, Arnold said.
“The decrease in travel is not isolated to Montrose, obviously,” he said.
Arnold also said the few passengers who do come to the airport are flying because they absolutely have to. “At those numbers, we’re looking at somewhere around a 99-percent reduction in passengers,” he said.
Although that is a deep decline, there’s a benefit in terms of the overall health of the community, Arnold also said — plus, he hopes the situation will only be temporary.
Fewer people coming through the airport reduces the risk of infected people spreading COVID-19 to others, unawares.
“If we can just get past this and get to a point in time when this COVID-19 virus is taken care of, I think we’ll get back to normal operation,” Arnold said.
Although flights have dropped off, the airport itself is not closed. Airport staffers continue critical, core functions such as airfield maintenance and required fire-rescue operations, as well as administration.
Airport administration members continue working on the grant-funded design phase of a future terminal expansion and so far, the funding for the expansion remains in place, Arnold said.
Of about 170 people who work at the airport, 15 are employed as county airport staff. The others work for airlines and on-airport businesses, some of which have close completely while the pandemic declaration is in effect.
That’s a massive reduction, Arnold said, but it is also part of a larger strategy for mitigating the potential for spreading the virus. “I think businesses are trying to pay attention to that,” he said.
“We hope to do our part in not spreading the virus. The county has taken appropriate measures to help with the situation and keep government operating, even if it’s on a reduced basis. The county is still operating and the airport is still operating. That’s good for the time being.”
