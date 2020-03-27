Should you close? 

Run a business in Montrose and wondering whether you’re “essential?” Contact City Manager Bill Bell or Director of Business Innovation Chelsea Rosty. Their email addresses are wbell@ci.montrose.co.us and crosty@ci.montrose.co.us.

 

When can you leave the house? 

The public health order requires people in Colorado to stay at home, except when doing necessary activities including: 

  • Obtaining food, medicine, other household supplies.

  • Going to and from work if you are a critical employee (Please see list of critical businesses below).

  • Seeking medical care.

  • Caring for family, household members, and animals.

  • Caring for a vulnerable person in another location.

  • Participating in outdoor recreation at a legally-mandated safe distance of six feet or more from other people and by your home.

 

What businesses are exempt? 

The critical workplaces include:

  • Health care operations.

  • Critical infrastructure, including utilities, fuel supply and transmission, public water, telecommunications, transportation, hotels, organizations that provide for disadvantaged people, and food supply chain.

  • Critical manufacturing, including food, beverages, chemicals, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, sanitary products, agriculture.

  • Critical retail, including grocery stores, liquor stores, farms, gas stations, restaurants and bars for takeout/delivery, marijuana dispensaries (only for medical or curbside delivery), hardware stores.

  • Critical services, including trash and recycling, mail, shipping, laundromats, child care, building cleaning and maintenance, auto supply and repair, warehouses/distribution, funeral homes, crematoriums, cemeteries, animal shelters and rescues. 

  • News media.

  • Financial institutions.

  • Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations.

  • Construction.

  • Defense.

  • Public safety services like law enforcement, fire prevention and response, EMTs, security, disinfection, cleaning, building code enforcement, snow removal, auto repair.

  • Vendors that provide critical services or products including logistics, child care, tech support, or contractors with critical government services.

  • K-12 public and private schools for the purpose of providing meals, housing, facilitating or providing materials for distance learning and providing other essential services to students. 

  • Postsecondary institutions including private and public colleges and universities for the purpose of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions.

  • Pastoral services for individuals who are in crisis or in-need of end-of-life services.

  • Houses of worship may remain open, but must practice social distancing or use electronic platforms.

  • Professional services, such as legal, title companies, or accounting services, real estate appraisals and transactions.

Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor. 

