As vaccine eligibility expands, state extends mask mandate

Governor Jared Polis is extending the statewide mask order Saturday, with modifications that account for where Colorado is in the pandemic.
“Here in Colorado we are making incredible progress with getting vaccines into arms and protecting our most vulnerable, but until everyone can get the vaccine and our COVID cases are reduced, taking precautions to prevent a surge in cases and further spread of the disease is the smart thing to do and the right thing to do and helps keep everything open,” Polis said in his Friday announcement.
“By continuing to wear our masks in public indoor settings around others, we can safely enjoy the activities we love and keep our economy open. Every community has been impacted differently by this pandemic, and we want to ensure this order is reflective of that. We’re almost there, Colorado, but we need to keep this up just a little bit longer.”
In counties with one-week disease incidence rates in excess of 35 per 100,000 — which are known on the state’s latest risk dial as blue, yellow, orange, red, and purple counties — masks must also be worn in all public indoor settings when 10 or more unvaccinated individuals or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present.
Montrose County is currently at level blue. According to its weekly update on Friday, there have been eight new cases since March 26 and the two-week positivity rate is 2.3%. There are 10 active cases, but were no hospitalizations as of Friday, although patient counts change frequently. Deaths remained at 57.
Of 40,854 tests conducted as of Friday, 3,290 came up positive and 37,313 have been negative.
With its partners, Montrose County Public Health has administered 21,380 vaccines and has received from the state’s allotment 21,870. (Pharmacies and long-term care facilities may receive separate federal supplies. Additionally, not all of the people who were administered a vaccine are necessarily county residents.)
“I look forward to the day when immunity reaches a level that we no longer have to wear masks. Right now across our state, one in 207 people are currently contagious with COVID-19, and only an estimated 27% of Coloradans are already immune through either vaccination or prior infection,” Polis in his announcement said.
“In the meantime, we must continue practicing vigilance by wearing masks especially if you aren’t yet fully vaccinated, practicing social distancing when in public and in the company of people with unknown vaccine status. This modified mask order is a step towards the light at the end of the tunnel, and it acknowledges a transition away from most requirements for those counties in level green with very low transmission, 35 cases or less out of every 100,000, and the great achievement they have made towards ending the pandemic.”
The updated executive order continues to require mask-wearing in all counties in schools (including extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, congregate care facilities, prisons, jails, emergency medical and other healthcare settings, and personal services and limited healthcare settings as defined by an earlier public health order.
“We fought hard to get Colorado kids back in school successfully and we’re not going to jeopardize Colorado’s return of in-person learning by changing the mask policy this school year,” Polis said.
The executive order keeps exemptions that were in the prior executive orders.
As a reminder, everyone 16 and older became eligible to receive a vaccine as of Friday. People 16 -17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, because Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been approved for use in those younger than 18.
Vaccines are free.
Also on Friday, the state rolled out mobile vaccine buses to medically under-served communities in the state.
More information about the vaccine and scheduling can be found at cocovidvaccine.org or 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).
To sign up in Montrose County, or to view a list of all vaccine providers, go to montrosecountyjic.com. People without internet access can call 970-252-4545 during regular business hours for assistance.
