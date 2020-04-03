Be the Light, Montrose.jpeg

(Photo by William Woody/Special to the Press)

 William Woody

As a sign of solidarity, the lights at Montrose High School were switched on Friday April 3, 2020 as a tribute to the student-athletes who are unable to compete this time of year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The #BeTheLightCO campaign is a collaboration across Colorado High Schools to serve as a symbol that school administrators are thinking of the students during this time. We will get through this.

Several people showed up in their vehicles to see the lights. 

