Olathe Sweet Corn Festival organizers watched the COVID-19 pandemic closely, working together to come up with options for the signature summer event. On Thursday, with restrictions on large gatherings still in place by state orders, they had to make a tough call: the festival is canceled.
“We had a few different options we explored,” Sweet Corn Festival Board President Felicia Avila said Friday.
“We reached out to the county commissioners to see if they had input. They couldn’t give us an answer until much closer to the event.”
The state’s safer at home orders preclude large gatherings and Montrose County’s variance to those orders does not allow for crowds of the sort the corn festival draws. The second variance for which it has applied would not either, as gatherings would be limited to 175 people — nowhere near the 4,000 attendees expected for the festival, Avila said.
“When it came down to it, we wanted to do the festival the way everyone remembers it. We didn’t want to have to enforce mask-wearing, or social distancing. It doesn’t seem the festival should be that way, to us.”
Avila added that the board members are extremely disappointed to have to cancel the festival, but there were no other options.
This year’s festival would have — as always — featured free, roasted Olathe Sweet sweet corn, furnished by Tuxedo Corn Company. Headliner Neal McCoy and several local acts were ready to take the stage.
Avila said that McCoy’s people had been in close contact with the festival board regarding the declared pandemic and were lenient as to deadlines and payments. Many of the band’s other shows have been canceled because of COVID-19, too, so losing the corn festival gig was not a surprise, she said.
“We’re hopeful we can rebook some of our talent for next year. The community seemed really excited. We’re hoping to bring them in, but hopefully, with less restrictions,” Avila said.
In addition to Olathe’s famous sweet corn, musical entertainment, kids’ activities, vendors and contests, the festival also offered space to area nonprofits to gain exposure, as well as served as a fundraiser for them.
Avila said being unable to offer that this year is particularly disappointing.
“The festival is basically one big fundraiser. All the dollars we bring in are donated right back into our community,” she said, naming off several youth organizations the festival supports.
“We feel really disheartened we can’t make those donations this year. Those things (nonprofits) are so important to youth around here and it’s important to us.”
Although the festival won’t return this August for its 29th year, the sweet corn crop itself is not canceled — it’s in the ground, with harvest time coming up.
“Tuxedo Corn Company and John Harold still are growing the crop and there are still amazing farmers out there, working hard on these hot days,” Avila said.
“Consumers can still definitely get the sweet corn and hopefully, that will hold them over till next year.”
Avila thanked the community for supporting the festival.
“The Montrose community and Olathe community supported us so much leading up to this outbreak. We had so many sponsors and tickets were selling fast,” she said.
“We appreciate that support and hope to see everyone next year.”
People who pre-purchased tickets will be issued refunds in the coming weeks.
