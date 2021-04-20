Boosted by grants, River Valley works to increase fieldworkers' access to care

As seasonal farmworkers arrive on their visas, River Valley Family Health Center is working to make sure those who produce local food are protected from COVID-19.
Caring for Colorado awarded River Valley about $40,000 through the Together We Protect Vaccine Equity Fund. River Valley also received $10,000 from the Western Colorado Community Foundation to help fund mobile vaccine clinics for the farmworkers.
“The focus of this is to increase access to COVID vaccines for migrant and seasonal workers, low-income and Hispanic and Latino populations in Montrose and Delta counties,” River Valley CEO Jeremey Carroll said, of the first grant. “We’re really focused on the equity piece.”
Migrant workers face barriers to care that include language, understanding America’s health care system, money and transportation.
“Health care is very expensive,” Carroll said. “We don’t want them to go without, just because they can’t afford a copayment.”
The mobile clinics are free to the farmworkers; if they come into River Valley later on, they enter the sliding-scale fee program, with a payment of at least $15, just like any other patient. As a federally qualified health center, River Valley accepts people with or without insurance and offers a sliding payment scale to everyone.
Last week, River Valley providers, nurses, health care navigator and outreach team members visited two area farms, administering first doses of Moderna’s COVID vaccine, as well as conducting basic health screens for cholesterol and diabetes. River Valley will return to administer second doses 28 days after the first.
Smaller farms are also reaching out and efforts are being made to incorporate them into the clinics, River Valley Chief Operating Officer Kaye Hotsenpiller said.
“The farm owners are calling us. We’re trying to meet them where they’re at, to be as flexible as possible, to not only offer COVID vaccines, but the physicals, and ensuring our workers are healthy and able to work,” she said.
Olathe sweet corn farmer John Harold’s crews began arriving in the last two weeks and received vaccines through River Valley. He said he hopes all of the workers will be willing to get the shot, having spent last season anxiously watching for the virus among his workers, as well as battling COVID himself.
“My plan is that they all get vaccinated. It was a struggle last year. We had two or three that we were concerned about and they work close together. If one of them gets it, then we’ve got a problem,” Harold said.
He said he appreciates River Valley’s efforts and responsiveness.
The mobile clinics build on last year’s efforts, which served 555 migrant farmworkers. In 2020, River Valley partnered with All Points Transit, which picked up workers from local farms and took them to clinics for testing and basic health screens.
“This year, our goal is to get them vaccinated within 10 days of them being here,” Carroll said. “We want to make sure anybody who wants access to a vaccine can have a vaccine. This year, we have to be very flexible with farmers’ schedules and when workers are coming. That’s why this funding is so helpful.”
The money allows for more flexibility in getting staff to the farmworkers. The efforts of local farmers, who help organize the clinics, cannot be overlooked, Carroll also said.
“They want to make sure their workers are safe and healthy. We’re even getting calls from small farms we’ve never worked with before,” he said.
River Valley operates entire programs to assist farmworkers by taking medical, behavioral and dental health providers to the farms to conduct health screens and get the workers access to the care they might need.
“We’re utilizing that same system to be able to provide them vaccines. This is a program we’ve had for years. Every year, it gets a little bigger and we serve more patients,” Carroll said.
Vaccinating farmworkers benefits the community, because it reduces the overall spread of COVID-19 and the cost of taking care of that, Hotsenpiller said.
“That’s what River Valley really wants to do. We don’t want anyone to have a barrier to their health care. We’re going to do what we can to eliminate those barriers,” she said, encouraging everyone who needs care to come into River Valley to explore options.
One piece of the recent grant also helps with in-house vaccines and in allowing River Valley to continue its regular vaccine clinics, held weekly in Olathe and Delta. In Montrose, the plan is to begin offering a vaccine clinic in May one day a week. River Valley has already partnered with Montrose County and others to put on a vaccine equity clinic that served more than 950 people.
“We still want to focus on those who are low-income, who don’t necessarily have access to health care, but at the end of the day, those vaccines are really available to anyone,” Carroll said.
As of last week, River Valley had, within its own facilities and excluding its work with the county, administered 1,088 doses.
Throughout the pandemic, 3,434 COVID tests were performed through River Valley.
The center previously funded a stand-up COVID care center, which operated four months, serving 750 patients who had COVID or suspected COVID, but did not require hospitalization. It closed in March, as cases dropped. The same location, in River Valley’s Montrose facility, will be used for the weekly vaccine clinic here that is slated to start in May.
River Valley Family Health Centers has facilities in Montrose at 1010 S. Rio Grande Ave. (970-497-3333 or pharmacy, 970-787-2044); 308 Main St. in Olathe (970-323-6141) and 107 W. 11th St. in Delta (970-874-8981).
