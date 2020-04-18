Bulk of county’s COVID deaths are of nursing home residents

The majority of Montrose County’s seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths have occurred among residents of San Juan Living Center and Colorow Care Center, where the state has confirmed outbreaks of the viral disease.
State data show three deaths of residents of San Juan Living Center. Dr. Thomas Canfield, Montrose County coroner, confirmed two deaths of Colorow residents, although one of those is recorded as a Delta County death, based on the person’s place of residence.
State data also show staff members at the facilities with positive tests: one at San Juan and five at Colorow, based on the most recent report available by deadline.
“At this time, we can confirm that 13 residents at San Juan Living Center have tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, there have been five deaths (of center residents) related to COVID-19 at the hospital,” Bryant Walker, the vice president of marketing and communications for parent company SavaSeniorCare said, in a statement issued Friday.
The center’s confirmed death toll is higher than the three the state listed as of Friday afternoon, but state numbers can lag behind local-level reports.
Walker also said that three residents have recovered.
Montrose County’s confirmed death toll from the virus was seven as of 4 p.m. Friday. The latest confirmed death was of a man in his 80s, who died at home, Canfield said.
“We know that this is an unsettling and scary time for our residents and their family members,” Walker said of San Juan Living Center cases. “We understand and greatly appreciate family members’ concern for their loved ones and are doing all we can to keep our residents safe and connected.”
Vivage Senior Living, the parent company of Colorow Care Center in Olathe, is not providing information specific to facilities and referred people to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“As with all nursing facilities across the United States, Vivage communities are working aggressively to protect our residents and staff from exposure and/or related illness from the COVID-19 virus,” the company said in a statement that details its precautions and response procedures. “The health and safety of our residents and staff remains at the forefront of our response to this emergency.”
The state defines an “outbreak” as a situation in which people in a health care facility have fever or respiratory symptoms within a two-week period and at least one lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.
When exposure or a cluster of respiratory illness is identified, CDPHE works with the facility to implement infection prevention practices, even before COVID-19 is confirmed, an agency representative said.
The agency also works with facilities and local public health divisions to investigate cases and exposures, as well as steps to lower the risk of further spread.
Colorow and San Juan are following all recommended and required steps for COVID-19, Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County’s pandemic emergency specialist and medical adviser for county public health, said.
“I think this is really important. The nursing homes in our investigations have not failed in following cleaning protocols, screening protocols or isolation protocols,” he said.
“We know this is our high-risk population and we need to do everything to protect them.”
Adragna said all of the facility resident deaths of which he was aware occurred among people who appear to have contracted the virus elsewhere and then returned to their care facility.
Public health and hospital officials have been meeting with medical directors of long-term care and assisted living facilities, Adragna added. The facilities immediately took steps to limit visitation and screen employees for symptoms and travel history.
Colorow and San Juan are following guidance for personal protective equipment, staff training, quarantine for exposed residents and isolation of COVID-positive residents, Adragna said.
“We’ve had no resistance, no pushback. … We knew from Day 1 this was an at-risk population we need to focus on, and we did,” he said.
Adragna and Canfield said families should not withdraw their loved ones from skilled nursing or assisted living facilities: those patients need that level of care or assistance, which few people are able to provide at home, especially when the need to limit COVID-19 exposure is factored in.
“People are in these facilities for a reason,” Adragna said.
“I think it should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. I feel comfortable that the nursing homes are doing everything they can to honor the rights of residents while keeping them safe and their staff safe as well,” he said.
To Adragna’s knowledge, the spread of COVID-19 among staffers at the two facilities has not caused nursing shortages at either. Nursing homes operate under strict staffing ratios. When they dip below those numbers, they pull staff from nursing agencies and nursing administrators step back onto floor duties, he said.
“We have not heard of any nursing facilities having nursing shortages that puts anybody at increased risk,” Adragna said.
Further, with Montrose Memorial Hospital and county officials, including Commissioner Sue Hansen, a backup nursing pool has been established. There is also a resource pool for paramedics, medical assistants and certified nurses assistants, and yet another pool of doctors who can be called in for in-patient care. The pools are made up of practitioners from several local agencies and practices.
“We have to remember that 80 percent of people who have this illness will be asymptomatic, or have very mild symptoms,” Adragna said. But those who are in long-term care usually fall into the high-risk category and are more likely to present moderate or severe symptoms.
“(People) shouldn’t fear the nursing home. They need to recognize they have community spread. It’s amongst us,” Adragna said.
“The reason most of us aren’t falling ill is because we’re otherwise mostly healthy people for the most part.”
People need to practice social distancing, wear cloth masks when out in public, and wash hands frequently as part of protecting care facility residents and others at high risk, he said, calling that a “sacred duty.”
